A-G gives blow by blow breakdown of how former Buffer Stock and wife looted GH₵40 million

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has uncovered a major case of financial misappropriation involving the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Dr. Ayine announced that his office would soon file formal charges, including stealing, conspiracy to steal, willfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, and money laundering against the couple.

According to findings from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the pair allegedly embezzled over GH₵40 million in public funds earmarked for the School Feeding Programme between 2017 and 2024, during Abdul-Wahab’s tenure as head of NAFCO.

Dr. Ayine said investigations revealed that the stolen funds were laundered through seven different companies owned or linked to the couple. The transactions traced so far include:

Sawtina Enterprise to Hanan Abdul-Wahab — GH₵16,179,137.25

Sawtina Enterprise to Alqarni Enterprise — GH₵23,913,964.90

Sawtina Enterprise to Fa-Hausa Ventures — GH₵500,000.00

Sawtina Enterprise to Chain Homes Ghana Ltd — GH₵550,000.00

Total: GH₵40,493,102.15

Dr. Ayine narrated that on June 25, 2025, EOCO, acting on intelligence, conducted a coordinated operation leading to the arrest of Abdul-Wahab, his wife, and the Northern Sector Manager of NAFCO, James Atieku, who was based in Tamale.

“On account of the foregoing, we have decided to charge Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, with stealing, conspiracy to steal, willfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, obtaining public property by false statements, and money laundering,” Dr. Ayine said.

The Attorney-General further disclosed that between 2017 and 2024, Abdul-Wahab, acting in concert with two associates, Richard Sam Asante and Bismark Owusu Boakye, orchestrated the transfer of GH₵78.2 million from Buffer Stock Company accounts to private companies linked to himself, his wife, and some staff of the institution through Republic Bank and Ecobank.

He added that additional evidence showed that between December 2017 and May 2019, Abdul-Wahab transferred GH₵5.4 million from Buffer Stock accounts to two bank accounts belonging to Aludiba Enterprise, one of his companies, at Republic Bank and Absa.

Dr. Ayine said the state was determined to pursue full prosecution and recover all misappropriated funds, stressing that the case reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring accountability in the management of public resources.

The revelations have intensified public discourse on corruption and financial mismanagement under the previous administration, with growing calls for systemic reforms to strengthen oversight in state-owned enterprises.