Behind the Counter: The Human Story Behind Hamilton’s Illegal Magic Mushroom Bust

It looked like just another wellness store on Main Street East — calm music, earthy tones, and neatly labeled jars. But behind the counter, Hamilton Police discovered something far more potent than herbal tea: thousands of grams of psilocybin, better known as “magic mushrooms.

When Hamilton Police officers entered Shroomyz on October 17, 2025, they expected resistance but not the kind that came from a young man behind the counter, who bolted as soon as officers announced the raid. The 24-year-old employee didn’t make it far. Within moments, he was handcuffed, accused of trafficking a controlled substance he might have thought was harmless.

For months, Shroomyz had quietly operated out of 1353 Main Street East, its front shelves stacked with products promising “mental clarity” and “inner balance.” But behind those labels lay something illegal over 3,300 grams of psilocybin packaged as gummies, capsules, and dried mushrooms.

When officers executed the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant, they found:

269 packages of psilocybin (7 grams each)

62 packs of gummies (5,000 mg each)

100 packs of capsules (2,259 mg each) along with a cash register full of bills and a sales logbook recording daily transactions.

The street value is about $30,950 a thriving underground business operating in plain sight.

While the young worker now faces criminal charges, his story is part of a much bigger national conversation. Across Canada, psychedelic drugs like psilocybin are gaining attention for their potential mental health benefits. Clinical studies suggest it could help treat depression and PTSD but outside approved trials, it remains illegal.

That gray area has fueled confusion and business. Shops like Shroomyz have opened across the country, betting on shifting laws and public sympathy for “natural medicine.” But Hamilton Police say legality is not up for debate.

“Psilocybin remains a controlled substance,” a spokesperson said. “Selling it, no matter the packaging or purpose, is a crime.”

For now, Shroomyz is shuttered, and its staff faces court dates instead of customers. But the case raises deeper questions about how Canada should handle its growing fascination with psychedelics and whether young workers like the one behind that counter are victims of a confusing legal limbo, or part of a new wave of underground dealers chasing wellness for profit.