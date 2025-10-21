EPA, Knutsford University launch initiative to train journalists on effective climate communication

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), in partnership with Knutsford University, has launched a National Climate and Environmental Communication Initiative (NCECI) to train journalists and communicators on effective climate reporting.

The initiative, themed "Empowering voices for a sustainable future", seeks to bridge the gap between scientific research and public understanding of climate change, which the two institutions say has often been limited to policy and expert circles.

Despite growing threats of rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and coastal erosion, many Ghanaians still lack a clear understanding of climate change and its implications.

The NCECI aims to address this by equipping media professionals and communicators with the skills to make climate and environmental information accessible to all, from policymakers to people from all walks of life including farmers, traders, and construction workers.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday, October 21, the Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, described the initiative as a bold national effort to transform how environmental issues are communicated in Ghana.

“The National Climate and Environmental Communication Initiative is designed as a comprehensive national platform to build a community of skilled communicators, journalists, corporate actors and educators who can deliver clear, relatable and impactful environmental messages,” she said.

She explained that the initiative will focus on strengthening media capacity, supporting corporate sustainability communication, and promoting collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector.

According to her, effective climate communication is essential for mobilising action, fostering public understanding, and ensuring transparency in the country's climate efforts.

“Science provides the evidence, policy provides the direction, but communication provides the connection. When communication fails, even the best climate strategy loses momentum,” she noted.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of Knutsford University, Mr. John Kwamena Essel, expressed his optimism that empowering journalists with accurate information on climate change will yield significant benefits.

“If you give people the right information, we’ll get everything right. Our development largely depends on you, the journalists, because you can make a difference,” Mr. Essel stated.

The NCECI will be rolled out nationwide through training workshops, collaborative forums, and community engagement programmes after the upcoming COP 30 slated between November 10 and 21 in Brazil.

It will also provide journalists with access to credible data sources, expert mentorship, and networking platforms to enhance their storytelling on environmental and climate issues.