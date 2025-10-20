GTEC warns public against 50 unaccredited universities

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a firm warning to the public and all heads of tertiary institutions against dealing with 50 unaccredited foreign universities that have failed to meet the Commission’s quality assurance and accreditation standards.

In a statement signed by Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director-General of GTEC, the Commission stressed that these institutions are not recognised and therefore not authorised to operate or award academic qualifications in Ghana.

“These institutions have not been accredited or recognised by GTEC. We urge the public to treat this caution with the seriousness it deserves in all dealings with them,” the statement noted.

The warning forms part of GTEC’s efforts to safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s higher education system and to clamp down on the use of fake degrees and credentials. The Commission also cautioned individuals who claim doctoral titles from unrecognised universities to desist from using such titles unless they can prove legitimate accreditation.

GTEC stated that any certificates obtained from these institutions are invalid for employment, promotion, or further studies in Ghana.

Below is the full list of 50 unaccredited institutions released by GTEC:

Universidad Azteca (Mexico) Indian School of Management and Studies (India) Breyer State Theology University (USA) Debest College of Science, Arts and Business (Ghana) Osiri University (USA) Atlantic International University (USA) Faith University Seminary (FUS) (Ghana) Christian University College (Monrovia, Liberia) Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC) (USA) Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica (Costa Rica) Selinus University of Sciences and Literature (Italy) Crown University International Chartered (USA) Monarch Business School (Switzerland) City University (Cambodia) Kesmond International University (USA) Washington University of Barbados (Barbados) London Academy of Technology and Management (UK) IICSE University (USA) Doxa Open University (Ghana) Brainae University (USA) University of Hanna (Germany) Christian Leadership University (USA) International Institute of Church Management Inc (USA) Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School (Ghana) Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary (USA) Tech Global University (Andorra) International Christian University (Nigeria) LIGS University, Hawaii (USA) Swiss Management Centre University (Switzerland) Quest International University (Ghana) Isles International University (Ireland) Kingsnow University (USA) New Life Bible College and Seminary (USA) East Bridge University Paris (France) Taxila American University (Guyana) Vision International University (USA) Keisie International University (USA) Dublin Metropolitan University (UK/Cyprus) Logos University (USA) University of America (USA) Kazian School of Management (India) University of Northwest, Brooklyn (USA) Akamai University, Hawaii (USA) Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT) (India) American Bible University (USA) California Creek University (USA) Universidad Catolica De Murcia (Spain) Delta International University (USA) National Institute of Business Management (NIBM) (India) Southern California International University (USA)

GTEC has urged all students, employers, and academic institutions to verify accreditation status from its official database before enrolling in or recognising certificates from any tertiary institution.

“The public is strongly advised to confirm the accreditation of any tertiary institution from GTEC’s official database or office before engaging with them,” the statement concluded.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to upholding quality and credibility in Ghana’s tertiary education sector and ensuring that only fully accredited institutions operate within its regulatory framework.