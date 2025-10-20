ModernGhana logo
OSP increases charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and others to 54 after new evidence found

  Mon, 20 Oct 2025
MON, 20 OCT 2025
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed fresh charges in the ongoing corruption case involving Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and nine others, expanding the counts from 25 to 54 following the discovery of additional evidence during investigations.

The high-profile case, The Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and Nine Others, returned to court on Monday, October 20, 2025, with the prosecution detailing what it describes as a sprawling scheme of extortion, abuse of office, and money laundering involving key officials of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and their private sector collaborators.

According to the amended charge sheet, the alleged offences involve staggering sums amounting to GH¢291,574,087.19 and US$332,407.47. Prosecutors claim that the accused persons extorted huge sums from bulk oil transporters and oil marketing companies under the pretext of regulatory duties. The illicit proceeds were allegedly laundered through the acquisition of luxury properties, vehicles, and business investments to disguise their criminal origins.

Those standing trial include Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Jacob Kwamina Amuah, Wendy Newman, Albert Ankrah, Isaac Mensah, Bright Bediako-Mensah, Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah, and three companies — Propnest Limited, Kel Logistics Limited, and Kings Energy Limited.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, the OSP revealed that it had frozen several assets linked to the accused, including fuel stations, tanker trucks, residential properties, and parcels of land collectively valued at more than GH¢100 million. These assets, the Office said, will remain under restriction pending the outcome of the trial.

The OSP reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing the case “without fear or favour” as part of its mandate to hold public officers and private collaborators accountable for corruption-related offences.

The case is ongoing in court.

