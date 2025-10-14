ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPA wins Innovative Petroleum Regulatory Agency of the year award in South Africa

  Tue, 14 Oct 2025
Awards NPA team at the 6th Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2025) in Cape Town, South Africa
TUE, 14 OCT 2025
NPA team at the 6th Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2025) in Cape Town, South Africa

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been adjudged the 2025 Innovative Petroleum Regulatory Agency in Africa at the 6th Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2025) held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The NPA beat other agencies in Ghana and within the African Continent to emerge as winners.

It was held under the theme “Innovation in Africa’s Public Sector: Building a Digitally Driven, Sustainable & Integrated Continent."

Speaking at APSCA 2025, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Madam Shamima Muslim, noted that “nation-building is never finished. Rather, it is a relay, and we are now the runners carrying the baton.”

He stressed that “If we fail to reform, we risk breaking this relay. But if we succeed, we will honor the sacrifices of those before us and build a future that our children will be proud to inherit.”

Hon Debrah said the theme of APSCA 2025 aligns with Ghana’s own reform efforts through President Mahama’s Resetting Ghana Agenda for Jobs.

APSCA is an accountability platform to encourage Africa to embrace digital revolution, with platforms like Kenya’s eCitizen, Rwanda’s Irembo, and Ghana’s 24Hour Economy redefining public service delivery.

Mr. Akin Naphtal, Group Publisher of Public Sector Global Magazine, said, “APSCA 2025 is a platform to ignite transformative dialogue.”

He noted that, when we brand with purpose, communicate with truth and innovate with technology, we don’t just transform government, we transform lives.

An Exhibition Pavilion and Continental Innovation Spotlight showcased cutting-edge solutions from ministries, state agencies, and private sector innovators.

Source: NPA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President Mahama is trustworthy partner — Chinese President Xi Jinping 'President Mahama is trustworthy partner' — Chinese President Xi Jinping

1 hour ago

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 'Those who disagree with me, please continue with your disagreement' - Asiedu Nk...

1 hour ago

Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder overA-G’s directive Court drops case against suspect in Ahmed Suale murder over A-G’s directive

1 hour ago

Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told Report schools that deny admission to children with disabilities - Parents told

1 hour ago

President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years President Mahama begins new green digital city to transform Ghana in 20years

2 hours ago

GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or stop using ‘Dr MH’ GTEC orders Traditional Medicine Council Registrar to provide proof of PhD or st...

2 hours ago

HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti Region HeFRA shuts down KMA clinic, 9 others for operating without licence in Ashanti R...

2 hours ago

DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation DVLA suspends road compliance fines for further public consultation

2 hours ago

Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns Ghana’s economic dependent on gold prices faces high-risk - Fitch warns

2 hours ago

Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty — BoG tightens sanctions 'Offenders of dud cheques to pay up to 20% penalty' — BoG tightens sanctions

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line