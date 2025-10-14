NPA wins Innovative Petroleum Regulatory Agency of the year award in South Africa

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has been adjudged the 2025 Innovative Petroleum Regulatory Agency in Africa at the 6th Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2025) held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The NPA beat other agencies in Ghana and within the African Continent to emerge as winners.

It was held under the theme “Innovation in Africa’s Public Sector: Building a Digitally Driven, Sustainable & Integrated Continent."

Speaking at APSCA 2025, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Madam Shamima Muslim, noted that “nation-building is never finished. Rather, it is a relay, and we are now the runners carrying the baton.”

He stressed that “If we fail to reform, we risk breaking this relay. But if we succeed, we will honor the sacrifices of those before us and build a future that our children will be proud to inherit.”

Hon Debrah said the theme of APSCA 2025 aligns with Ghana’s own reform efforts through President Mahama’s Resetting Ghana Agenda for Jobs.

APSCA is an accountability platform to encourage Africa to embrace digital revolution, with platforms like Kenya’s eCitizen, Rwanda’s Irembo, and Ghana’s 24Hour Economy redefining public service delivery.

Mr. Akin Naphtal, Group Publisher of Public Sector Global Magazine, said, “APSCA 2025 is a platform to ignite transformative dialogue.”

He noted that, when we brand with purpose, communicate with truth and innovate with technology, we don’t just transform government, we transform lives.

An Exhibition Pavilion and Continental Innovation Spotlight showcased cutting-edge solutions from ministries, state agencies, and private sector innovators.

Source: NPA