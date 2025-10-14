ModernGhana logo
Ghana Observes World Standards Day 2025 with focus on quality, safety and collaboration

By Atuimah Valerius || Contributor
TUE, 14 OCT 2025

The Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) marked World Standards Day 2025 with a public education and advocacy campaign highlighting the vital role of standards in protecting public health, promoting economic growth, and advancing sustainable development.

Led by Regional Director Mr. Enoch Akortia, the GSA team engaged the public during a live discussion on GBC Ura Radio’s Sunrise Show, emphasizing that standards are essential to everyday life and national progress.

This year’s celebration, themed “Cherishing a Better World,” focused on how adherence to quality standards can strengthen connectivity, enhance trade, and improve overall well-being. Observed globally every October 14, World Standards Day honors the experts and institutions that develop and implement the frameworks ensuring product safety, usability, and environmental sustainability.

During the discussion, the GSA team explained that standards serve as consensus-driven guidelines for ensuring the quality of products and services—from food and water safety to construction materials and industrial operations. They also cited examples of global frameworks such as ISO 9001 for Quality Management and ISO 14001 for Environmental Management.

GSA officials, including Ms. Mohamed Niimatu and Alhaji Sanusi, stressed the importance of standards in protecting public health. They pointed to the GSA certification mark on bottled water as an assurance of safety for consumers and a safeguard against health risks associated with contamination. The team encouraged manufacturers and consumers alike to prioritize certification and compliance, which enhance quality, reduce losses, and prevent health hazards.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17, which emphasizes partnerships, GSA highlighted its collaboration with key regulatory bodies including the Food and Drugs Authority, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the Veterinary Services Department. These partnerships, they said, are critical to tackling issues such as climate change, poverty, and limited market access while driving economic development.

The Authority outlined its core services such as product inspection, laboratory testing, calibration of measuring instruments like fuel pumps and weighing scales, and product certification. Measuring devices that meet standards are given green stickers, while those that fail are marked red to protect consumers from fraud.

Officials also detailed the conformity assessment process involving inspection, sampling, testing, and certification renewal, urging small and medium enterprises to register with the Ghana Enterprises Agency to facilitate certification and enhance consumer trust.

GSA cautioned manufacturers against the illegal use of certification marks, warning that offenders could face penalties of up to GHS 12,000. The Authority also announced plans to deploy uniformed officers to enforce compliance across the region.

Recognizing that behavioral change takes time, the GSA pledged to intensify public education, market surveillance, and institutional partnerships. Quarterly awareness campaigns and collaborations with educational institutions are planned to promote long-term understanding of the benefits of standards.

The Ghana Standards Authority reiterated its commitment to supporting businesses and consumers through its office at RCC Block A, MASLOC Building in Bolgatanga, where inquiries, testing, and certification services are available.

This year’s observance underscored that standards are not just technical requirements but essential tools for building a safer, fairer, and more sustainable Ghana. The GSA’s call to action was clear: upholding standards is a shared responsibility toward national development and public safety.

