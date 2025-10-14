From Oral Tradition to the Big Screen: Film as the New Griot

Ghana’s stories once lived in the warm smoke of evening fires. Elders sat with children around a glow and told tales that taught right from wrong, named ancestors, and fixed values into memory. That fireside was a classroom, court, and theatre all at once. It used song, rhythm, and gesture to make lessons stick. Even today, scholars note how Akan elders “congregate with the youth by the fireside in the evening” to pass on myth and moral practice.

Those oral forms did more than entertain. They made people remember who they were. The West African griot, storyteller, historian, and praise singer, kept genealogies and public truth. The griot spoke for society in ways that were equal parts archive and moral counsel. In short, oral storytellers were the public memory-keepers.

Film can do that work now, at a different scale and speed. A good film teaches, provokes, and preserves. It carries melody and mannerisms, but it also records faces, places and voices for the future. Kwame Nkrumah understood this when he built the Ghana Film Industry Corporation in the 1960s, state cinema was then treated as national pedagogy rather than mere entertainment. That legacy shows film’s power to shape public consciousness.

We are witnessing a revival of this thinking. The National Folklore Board and the Ministry of Tourism recently relaunched a “By the Fireside” storytelling series to bring folktales back into children’s lives on modern platforms. That move shows a national hunger to reconnect oral roots with new media, and it gives a practical model for how film can carry tradition forward.

What does this look like in practice? Take the Kwaku Ananse stories. They have been told for generations by grandparents, passed from mouth to ear. In recent years, filmmakers have adapted these tales for cinema in ways that keep the lessons but also translate them visually for global audiences. Akosua Adoma Owusu’s short Kwaku Ananse transformed an Akan fable into an award-winning film, proving that local stories can move international viewers when given craft and care.

There are four clear strengths that film brings to Ghana’s storytelling tradition.

First, film scales. A single short or feature can reach thousands in a single screening and millions online. Where the fireside reached one village at a time, a film can travel across regions, languages, and borders.

Second, film archives. Oral stories change as they pass from mouth to mouth. Film fixes performance, dialect, and ritual in time. That record becomes source material for schools, radio, and future filmmakers.

Third, film persuades with feeling. The fireside used drama to teach. Film does the same but adds image and sound that hit deeper and hold longer. A young person who watches a short drama about local heroes or women leaders will remember faces and actions more vividly than facts in a textbook.

Fourth, film opens space for dialogue. A screening can be followed by conversation, community theatre, or classroom projects. The film is the prompt; the public becomes the participant.

Turning oral tradition into film needs care. These stories are not commodities; they are social property. Filmmakers must secure permissions, respect ritual secrecy, and involve community custodians as collaborators. Partnerships with palace elders, storytellers, and the National Folklore Board will make the work ethical and strong.

There is also a craft lesson. Films that translate oral stories best keep the story’s performative heart. Close shots of hands weaving adinkra, pans of elders’ faces, the cadence of a storyteller’s voice, all show what the oral tradition relies on: rhythm, gesture, and repeated refrain. Cinematography should respect that rhythm rather than flatten it into a lecture.

How can we make this happen, quickly and well? Start with short, school-ready films. Work with GES and the National Folklore Board to commission 8–12 minute adaptations of well-known tales, Ananse, Anowa, the Adinkra origin stories, then distribute them through school networks and mobile screenings. Use simple discussion guides so teachers and community leaders can turn a viewing into a lesson.

Second, invest in local film residencies. Send storytellers and young filmmakers into districts for co-creation: elders provide the story; young crews provide the camera language. This model trains actors, directors, and cultural mediators simultaneously.

Third, build a digital archive. The Ghana Film Industry’s old mandate was preservation; modern archives must be searchable, annotated, and accessible. Film clips tied to transcripts and contextual notes will help schools and researchers use the material responsibly.

Finally, aim global, but stay local. International platforms like Netflix will license content that is both authentic and cinematic. We already have successful models: Ghanaian filmmakers have won festival recognition with culturally rooted work. Local funders, diaspora partners, and public institutions should make pilot projects robust enough to attract platform interest while ensuring editorial control remains with Ghanaian creators.

The fireside taught a single truth: a story keeps a people whole. Film can do the same thing today. It holds the cadence of our elders, the patterns of our cloth, the ritual of our drums. If we treat cinema as the modern griot, we will not only preserve memory. We will project Ghana to the world, on our terms, in our voice, and with our faces front and center.

Bright Kwadwo Oduro is a teaching and research assistant and columnist dedicated to exploring issues related to development and film as a tool for education, policy engagement, and civic transformation. He writes the weekly series “Film as a Developmental Tool in Ghana”.