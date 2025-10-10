Salakope youth protest against alleged slow progress of sea defense project 

The youth of Salakope in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have taken to the street and protesting against what they describe as slow pace of progress of the ongoing Blekusu Phase II Sea Defense project in the area.

According to them, the progress of work is slow, which resulted in recent tidal wave surges and associated destruction in the area, causing unrest and destabilization of businesses, among others.

The protesters blocked the main Keta-Aflao road at Salakope in demand of speedy works by constructors, bringing traffic to a standstill, while drawing attention to their plights.

Some youth, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency under anonymity expressed frustration and disappointment with the project’s slow progress, which they claimed had left their community vulnerable to erosion, flooding and demanded that the contractors and government officials took immediate action to speed up on the project.

The protesters claimed that despite repeated assurances, the progress project continued to be slow, and the various communities continued to suffer the consequences, and called for increased transparency and accountability in the project’s implementation.

“The blockade has caused significant disruption to traffic, with commuters and traders calling for an urgent resolution to the impasse with the youth who however remained resolute in their demand for quicker action,” they added.

“The Blekusu sea defense project is crucial for the communities which has been affected by coastal erosion and flooding in recent years, sod has been cut by president for this project, what else is delaying the project,” they said.

The protest, according to the youth, was to highlight the need for the government and contractors of Amandi Construction Limited to prioritise the project’s completion, which was expected to provide relief and protection to the residents.

The protesters vowed to continue their demonstration until their demands were met and urged the government to intervene and ensure the constructors complete the eight millimeters project within the stipulated time.

Mr Sylvester Kumawu, the Assembly Member of the area, assured the residents of smooth and successful progress of the project and urged the public to collaborate with the workers to complete the project within the slated schedules.

He said the situation had been closely monitored, and efforts were made to resolve the impasse and pave way for speedy work on the defense walls to give hope to communities affected for a swift resolution and the completion of the sea defense project.

On Saturday, July 19, this year, President John Mahama cut the sod for the commencement of Phase II of the Blekusu Coastal Protection project, which renewed the hope for coastal communities against the tidal waves.

The President described the occasion as not just symbolic but rather a clear demonstration of achievement listening leadership which cares and act to alleviate the plights of its citizens.

The communities along the coastal stretch include Blekusu, Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutinu, Adina, has over the years, suffered the devastating effects of sea erosion with homes, farmlands, and businesses been swept away while many families were displaced with many properties damaged.

All efforts by the GNA to speak with the leadership of Amandi Construction Limited were not fruitful.

GNA