Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I enstooled as rightful Queen Mother of New Ningo

New Ningo's legitimate Queen Mother, Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I

Friday, September 5, marked a day of celebration and renewal for the people of New Ningo in the Ningo-Prampram District, as residents gathered to affirm the rightful enstoolment of their Queen Mother, Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I.

The colourful ceremony symbolised a new beginning for the coastal town and reflected a wider resurgence across Ga-Dangbe land, where traditional leadership roles are being restored to their legitimate custodians.

“I thank the Most High and his Host of Holy Angels for this divine appointment,” Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I began her acceptance speech, giving glory to God. “For many years, New Ningo has had outsiders, surrogates, and self-proclaimed queen mothers with questionable or no lineage in the Royal Clan. But no more. I am a stock of Nene Teye Djangmah I of New Ningo, and I trace my bloodline and lineage to Nene Osroagbo Djangmah I, founder of Djangmah Ma, now known as Great Ningo; Paramount custodian of Ningo lands, forming the Loweh Adainya Royal Clan.”

She expressed profound gratitude to the Paramount Chief of Great Ningo, Nene Osroagbo Djangmah XII, the Mankralo, Nene Teye Attiapah IV, the Paramount Queen Mother, Naana Dugbakuo Dugba II, the Chief of New Ningo, Nene Teye Djangmah IV, as well as Nene Ablao Wornor of Osudoku, Numo Djange Wornor, the Elders of the Loweh Adainya Royal Clan, the Ningo Traditional Council, and the entire community for their support.

In her address, Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I pledged to lead with humility, reverence, and cultural pride. She reaffirmed her commitment to preserving Ga-Dangbe heritage, fostering unity, and promoting the empowerment and well-being of her people. “We will work tirelessly as a people in various disciplines towards sustainable development. Nyɛkra nyɛ tsumi,” she declared.

A granddaughter of Siaw Tse Narteybio Djangmah and daughter of Siaw Kodjo Djangmah, Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I is recognised as the rightful heiress to the royal throne of New Ningo. Professionally, she has served as a public relations officer with Ghana Airways and currently works as a registered nurse in the United States of America.

With her enstoolment, Naana Djangmakie Djangmah I begins her reign with renewed purpose — to uplift, inspire, and serve her people in the enduring spirit and wisdom of her ancestors.