Tasty Tom Tomato Mix returns to market after FDA reaffirms safety, quality

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a joint venture between Olam and Sanyo, has resumed production and distribution of its Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix after a comprehensive review by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) confirmed the product’s safety, quality, and compliance.

In August, the company, acting under FDA guidance, initiated a precautionary recall of select batches that did not fully meet its standards. The move, management said, was a demonstration of Nutrifoods’ commitment to consumer safety and readiness to take decisive action when necessary.

Following the recall, Nutrifoods worked closely with the FDA in a rigorous evaluation of factory operations. Based on the FDA’s recommendations, the company has since strengthened its process controls, including extended incubation protocols, to further reinforce quality assurance.

The FDA’s review reaffirmed that Nutrifoods’ production systems and products meet the highest regulatory and safety requirements.

“We are proud that for over a decade, Tasty Tom has been a trusted part of everyday cooking in Ghana. We would like to apologize for any inconvenience, and we are pleased that Tasty Tom products are now available for consumers to enjoy. Tasty Tom — trusted, reaffirmed, and ready to serve,” the company said in a statement.