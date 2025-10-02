Tarkwa Nsuaem MCE outlines vision to position Western Region as Ghana’s next business hub

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa Nsuaem, Hon. Ebenezer Cobbinah, has unveiled plans to transform the municipality into Ghana’s major business hub, leveraging its rich resources, infrastructure development, and human capital.

The Region regarded as the heart of Ghana’s mining industry, the MCE revealed that Tarkwa Nsuaem is now charting a new path beyond its gold and mineral wealth.

He added that under his leadership, the municipality will diversify into commerce, industry, and innovation, with policies and projects designed to attract both local and international investors.

According to him, ongoing investments in road networks, healthcare facilities, and educational infrastructure are creating a foundation for a competitive business environment.

He assured Investors that the municipality's doors are open and strategically positioned to support business success.

The municipality’s industrial expansions he said are coupled with improved access to highways linking the Western Region to major ports and cities, positioning Tarkwa Nsuaem as a prime destination for investors in manufacturing, logistics, agribusiness, and tourism.

Beyond infrastructure, Hon. Cobbinah further revealed that his administration is prioritizing skills training and entrepreneurship to harness the potential of the youth workforce.

This approach, he explained, will ensure that local communities are active participants in driving sustainable growth with the rising demand for housing, retail, hospitality, and financial services, opportunities for investment in Tarkwa Nsuaem continue to broaden.

The MCE emphasized that his administration’s commitment to sustainable development and investor confidence is central to the municipality’s long-term vision.

“As global investors continue to seek stable and profitable markets in Africa, Tarkwa Nsuaem stands tall as a destination of choice combining resources, policy support, and a resilient business ecosystem,” he affirmed.