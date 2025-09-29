Mahama Stole Our Mandate But Gave a Good UNGA Speech

Other than his scandalous and incredible inability to correctly pronounce such basic English words as “Country” and “Imperialism” - and this ballot-snatching poor imitation of a President and Wannabe Kwame Nkrumah claims to have attended Achimota School and the University of Ghana, Legon - during the presentation of his 80th-Anniversary Address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) was generally not wide of the mark, especially vis-a-vis his quite commendable and courageous attempt to call the key operatives of the Anti-Africa Fascist MAGA Agenda of the definitive erasure of the most seminally significant and indispensable aspect of the Making of Colonial and Postcolonial Euro-American Civilization and History which, by the way, also includes The Caribbean and Latin America and much of South America, most especially Brazil and most of the rest of the much smaller countries and polities thereabouts.

Nonetheless, as usual, I found the Speech or Address by Ghana’s President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama to be morally and philosophically untenable, for the most part, especially vis-a-vis the Ghanaian Leader’s call for the studious and the jealous protection of the environment as a surefire means of ensuring the long-term survival of posterity and generations upon generations ad-infinitum, knowing fully and painfully well that less than a month ago, the Leader of Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) had also curiously, albeit not in the least bit surprisingly, reminded party stalwarts who had been vehemently calling for the immediate and the express prohibition of the ecologically genocidal activities Illegal Small-Scale Mining, popularly known in the entire West-African Subregion as “Galamsey,” that serious;y threatened the very existence of some 36-Million Ghanaian Citizens, as a call and a demand that was grossly wrongheaded and one which unwisely failed to take cognizance of the unignorable fact that the Next General Election in the Country, officially scheduled for December 7, 2028 or thereabouts, was just around the corner.

Regarding the preceding existential menace of Galamsey, the twice nonconsecutively elected President Mahama has brazenly insisted, baldly and bluntly against common sense and the fragility of the existence of Ghanaian Humanity in an increasingly unstable and hostile man-made Environmental Holocaust, that when the foregoing existential threat balanced against the high spate of youthful unemployment and the concomitant acute potentiality of national insecurity posed by such long-standing leadership neglect, somehow, far pales exponentially in significance when juxtaposed again the imperative need of winning the next election by hook and/or crook.

In other words, the present policy agenda of the John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama, under the spurious guise of “Resetting” Ghana’s national-development agenda, is to hermetically ensure that the ruling National Democratic Congress wins each and every General Election in the country, even if it also means wiping out all the citizens who are apt to deliver the hope-for electoral victories by inexorably or relentlessly promoting the ecologically genocidal activities of Galamsey or Illegal Small-Scale Mining, an ineluctable contradiction in terms, which has resulted in the criminally wanton chemical pollution of an overwhelming majority of the hitherto fairly pristine and potable waterbodies and forestry resources in the country. In the preceding sense and terms, therefore, Ghana’s President John “Ouagadougou Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama is absolutely on the same moral and philosophical keel or terrain and unarguably in the same camp, for that matter, as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It therefore constituted absolutely nothing short of plain hypocrisy for the Ghanaian leader to have so self-righteously wagged his relatively “long” index-fingers at Uncle “Donald Finish-the-Job” Netanyahu for adamantly and unspeakably “GAZAFYING” his own estranged Palestinian relatives and neighbors, in pretty much the same manner that the infamous “Shit-Bomber” has been willfully and criminally endangering the lives of some 36-Million Ghanaian citizens back home.

I could also not help but helplessly roll like an empty barrel on the floor of my livingroom, when President Mahama, like virtually all his predecessor African leaders, in recent years, angrily but morally vacuously demanded what national-development regressing leaders and opportunistic politicians like himself never really worked or braced themselves to be able to handle with tact and decency.

I mean, here was a man whose very first line of action on a National Development and Economic Recovery Program was to simply borrow more humongous loans from the Twin Bretton-Woods Creditor Institutions of The World Bank - or the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) - and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), so that he could continue to purchase raw, dry cocoa beans for export to the West from woefully under-resourced and underpaid Ghanaian cocoa farmers, as his equally scandalously vision-bereft predecessors have been doing for close to a century now, instead of seriously and vigorously facilitating the establishment of cocoa-processing and manufacturing plants, so as to exponentially add significant value to the country’s staple cash crop, and thereby increase job opportunities for the country’s army of unemployed and poorly educated and vocationally ill-prepared youths, as well as to significantly expand the country’s fast-shrinking economy.

And now, here we were with a Batakari-wearing latter-day African Cultural and Political Nationalist, strikingly reminiscent of the high school days of Yours Truly, morbidly afflicted with the febrile Nkrumah Funk, peevishly whining like a morally chastened psychologically discombobulated and addled Donald Trump, jejunely demanding to be afforded a Veto Power on the United Nations’ Security Council (UNSC). To what end was even more comical, especially when one also reckoned the fact that for more than a half-century, for the most part, Ghana and most of the rest of the 53, or so, African countries, with the conspicuous and laudable exception of the Post-Apartheid Democratic Republic of South Africa, have been voting artlessly and predictably in concert and lockstep with their erstwhile Western-European Colonial and Imperialist Masters and Mistresses.

Now, it unimpeachably goes without saying that the very principle and theory behind the demand for and the acquisition of the Veto Power is in of itself, perfectly kosher, except for the obvious fact of the “demander” or the person making such demand simply and practically having absolutely no clue about the real use for that which is being so ferociously albeit vacuously demanded. I mean, this is a President who, as the entire global community witnessed on television, the internet and social media on the globally embarrassing night of December 7, 2024, commanding hired party thugs and goons to besiege post-election ballot-collation centers throughout his own country and to literally steal and destroy ballot boxes being transported to the various collation centers around the country for the final count.

I mean, how could anybody, a clinically healthy and sane person, that is, imagine a Veto Power on the United Nations’ Security Council being afforded such a mischief-making knave and a scoundrel who cannot even follow the basic rules of a democratic election, much less be officially designated or declared as the legitimately elected President of a Sovereign Democratic Republic anywhere in the Civilized World? Veto Power? Help Me, Nana Juaben Sintim-Aboagye, even from your casket!

