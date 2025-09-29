Police, Judiciary, CHRAJ, Parliament among institutions fined GH¢5.6m for RTI violations

A six-month investigation by Corruption Watch has uncovered that some of Ghana’s most powerful institutions including the Police Service, Parliament, CHRAJ, the Judiciary, and the Attorney-General’s Department have been slapped with millions of cedis in fines for violating the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The probe, carried out between February and July 2025, revealed that the RTI Commission (RTIC) has issued over 70 determinations against at least 60 public and private bodies, resulting in penalties of about GH¢5.6 million.

Police, Judiciary, Parliament Among Offenders

According to the report, titled “Saga Over RTI: Millions Paid as Penalty”, the Ghana Police Service has already paid GH¢450,357 in fines, while CHRAJ owes GH¢30,000. The Parliamentary Service has cleared GH¢53,785, the Judicial Service still owes GH¢100,000, and the Attorney-General’s Department has an outstanding penalty of GH¢50,000.

Other offenders include SSNIT, which has paid GH¢200,000.

ADB Tops the List

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) was hit with the heaviest sanction, a staggering GH¢1.365 million. The Ministry of Education has so far paid GH¢260,000, while the Lands Commission and the Public Procurement Authority were each fined GH¢150,000 and GH¢100,000 respectively.

Taxpayers Footing the Bill

Corruption Watch raised serious concerns that most of these fines are being settled with taxpayers’ money, a practice it says undermines the very purpose of the RTI law, which was designed to compel transparency and accountability in public life.

Repeat Offenders

The Ministry of Education emerged as the worst offender, recording four separate penalties. The Police Service followed with three. Other repeat violators included the Judicial Service, Ghana Education Service, Lands Commission, Ministry of Energy, and the Department of Urban Roads.

Governance at Risk

The findings, produced under the Corruption Watch initiative led by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and its partners, paint a troubling picture: institutions tasked with upholding accountability are themselves breaching transparency rules.

Corruption Watch concluded that unless strict reforms are enforced, the RTI law risks becoming another hollow statute — with governance institutions eroding public trust instead of protecting it.