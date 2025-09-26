Civic Fest: Ho-Dome A.M.E. Zion Basic School wins maiden edition 

Ho-Dome A.M.E. Zion Basic School has emerged winner of the maiden Ho Municipal Civic Fest and Competition, held in Ho on Thursday under the theme “Protecting Our Environment: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”

The event, organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with Fidelity Bank Ghana, formed part of the Climate Action Awareness Project. It brought together three Civic Education Clubs from Junior High Schools in the municipality—Philip-Akpo Memorial JHS, Dome A.M.E. Zion Basic School, and Mawuli JHS—to showcase their knowledge of civic values, environmental protection, and national issues.

After a keenly contested competition featuring drama, poetry, dance, rap, comedy, and exhibitions of products made from waste plastic, Ho-Dome A.M.E. Zion JHS claimed the top prize with outstanding creativity and deep understanding of the theme.

In his remarks, Volta Regional NCCE Director, Mr. Kenneth Kponor, commended teachers for their dedication and urged pupils to emulate them as role models. He stressed that protecting the environment requires collective responsibility, adding: “By working together, we can reduce the problems caused by plastic waste and ensure a better future for generations to come.” He encouraged students to adopt the 3Rs—reduce, reuse, and recycle—as a practical solution to Ghana’s growing plastic menace.

Ho Municipal NCCE Director, Rev. Vincent Adzika, praised the participating schools for their enthusiasm, noting that the Civic Fest was not just about academics but also about nurturing honesty, patriotism, and communal spirit. “The future of Ghana’s sustainable development depends on the youth’s active participation in protecting the environment,” he said.

Madam Pierrette Gozah, Computing Coordinator at Ho-Dome A.M.E. Zion Basic School, highlighted the importance of incorporating creativity into modern education. “Not all students excel in math and science, but some have a natural talent for creating things with their hands. The artifacts created by our students are not only impressive but also practical—mirrors and dressing mirrors that can even be sold on the market,” she explained. She added that their program aligns with STEM education by blending creativity with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

She also urged pupils to use social media responsibly: “Social media has its pros and cons. Instead of just focusing on dances on TikTok, students can explore educational platforms that help them learn on their own.”

Togbui Kludzehe, Afetorfia of Ho Bankoe, lauded the pupils’ innovation in transforming waste into reusable products, describing it as proof of their creativity and talent.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Mr. Oral-Robert Amenyo, NCCE Volta Regional Deputy Director; Mr. Elliot Setornam and Kwami Akorlor of Fidelity Bank Ghana; Rev. Israel Akrobortu, Regional Director of the Department of Children; Mr. Michael Tormeti from CHRAJ; Ms. Seyram A. Genie-Aidam, Girl Child Coordinator of GES; Ms. Gladys Amuzu, Second Cycle Schools Coordinator of GES; and Cynthia Ayim from the Ho Municipal GES.

Awards were presented to the winning school and other participants, with a call on students to become ambassadors of environmental protection in their schools and communities.