Alkalinity in the Human Body & How to Get Alkaline through Food

What Is Alkalinity in the Human Body?

"Alkalinity" refers to the body's pH level, particularly the pH of blood, which is tightly regulated between 7.35 and 7.45 slightly alkaline. This balance is crucial for cellular function, enzyme activity, and overall health.

The body regulates its own pH, maintaining a narrow alkaline range, and does not become significantly alkaline or acidic based on diet alone. However, an "alkaline diet" emphasizes foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds while limiting acidic foods such as processed meats and refined grains, promoting overall health through nutrient density rather than direct pH alteration.

The body uses various systems (lungs, kidneys, buffers) to maintain this balance. You can't change your blood pH significantly through diet but your diet can influence the pH of your urine, and more importantly, affect inflammation, mineral balance, and metabolic health.

Alkaline Areas in the Body

Small Intestine: The small intestine has a slightly alkaline environment (pH 7-8.5), which is essential for the digestive enzymes that work on carbohydrates to function effectively.

Blood: The blood is naturally slightly alkaline, with a pH range of about 7.35 to 7.45, a narrow range critical for the body's metabolic processes.

Bile and Pancreatic Fluid: Both bile and pancreatic fluid are also alkaline, with pH values of 7.6-8.8 and around 8.8, respectively.

Acidic vs. Alkaline Environments

Stomach: The stomach is an exception, with a highly acidic environment (pH 1.5-4.0) required for the enzyme pepsin to break down proteins.

Alkaline vs. Acidic Foods

Food affects the body's acid base load. Some foods leave alkaline forming residues (rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium), while others leave acid forming residues (rich in phosphorus, sulfur, nitrogen).

Alkaline forming foods support internal balance and may reduce risk of chronic disease.

Alkaline-Forming Foods (Eat more of these)

Fruits .Lemons, limes, bananas, watermelon, mango, avocados

Vegetables. Spinach, kale, broccoli, cucumber, celery, beets, carrots

Legumes. Lentils, chickpeas, peas

Nuts & Seeds. Almonds, flaxseeds, chia seeds

Herbs & Spices; Ginger, garlic, turmeric, parsley

Others; Coconut water, herbal teas

Type of alkaline

Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) often called "caustic soda"

Potassium hydroxide (KOH) commonly called "caustic potash"

Lye generic term for either of two previous salts or their mixture.

Calcium hydroxide (Ca (OH) 2) saturated solution known as "limewater"

Note: Citrus fruits are acidic in taste but are alkaline forming in the body.

Acid-Forming Foods (Limit these for alkalinity)

Animal protein Red meat, poultry, eggs, dairy.

Grains White bread, pasta, white rice.

Processed foods Sugar, soda, and fast food.

Caffeine/alcohol Coffee, beer, wine.

Artificial additives preservatives, flavor enhancers.

Other Ways to Support Alkalinity

Hydration drink plenty of water, optionally with lemon or cucumber.

Deep breathing Reduces CO₂, which lowers acidity.

Exercise Improves circulation and detoxification.

Limit stress chronic stress increases acid load.

Avoid smoking and alcohols both are acid-forming.

The PRAL Score (Potential Renal Acid Load) this is a scientific measure of how foods influence acid or base levels in the body.

Negative PRAL = Alkaline-forming.

Positive PRAL = Acid-forming.

Recommendation

Do This, Avoid This, Eat leafy greens processed junk food

Hydrate with lemon water Excess red meat

Snack on fruits & nuts Sugary drinks & coffee.

Practice deep breathing Overeating animal protein

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator

