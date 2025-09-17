ModernGhana logo
Digital Marketing Will Decide the Future of Ghanaian Business

Feature Article Digital Marketing Will Decide the Future of Ghanaian Business
WED, 17 SEP 2025

When Ghana talks about economic growth, we often point to oil, cocoa, and gold. But in truth, the fastest-growing resource we have today is not under the ground — it is online. Digital marketing is Ghana’s untapped goldmine, and the businesses that embrace it will define the next decade of our economy.

Why Digital Matters More Than Ever

According to Accra Street Journal, more than 16 million Ghanaians are active online, spending hours every day on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Yet, far too many local businesses are still hesitant to invest in structured digital strategies. They see social media as “posting pictures” instead of what it truly is — the most powerful sales, branding, and storytelling tool available today.

Case Studies: Digital Marketing Done Right

Zeepay Ghana – Once a little-known fintech, Zeepay has become a continental leader in mobile remittances. How? A big part of their success came from digital-first campaigns that built trust across diasporans who send money home. They used data-driven strategies, not billboards alone, to reach Ghanaians worldwide.

Jumia Ghana – The pandemic nearly collapsed traditional retail, but Jumia leveraged SEO, WhatsApp marketing, and influencer collaborations to keep consumers shopping online. Their digital approach made them the go-to platform for households across Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

Mehia Online - Mehia Online Deal assures it’s customers of no time wasting, price flexibility, affordability, creative customer service and authenticity.

Local Restaurants – During COVID-19, a handful of Accra-based restaurants pivoted to Instagram and WhatsApp ordering. Those who embraced social media survived, while others with no digital footprint closed permanently.

These are not isolated examples — they are proof that digital visibility equals survival.

The Gap Ghana Must Close

As I wrote recently in SKB Journal, Ghanaian SMEs — which form more than 85% of businesses — are still underutilizing tools like Google Ads, WhatsApp Business automation, SEO, and email marketing. Too often, they rely on word of mouth alone.

That is why firms like , where I serve as founder, are committed to training, supporting, and building digital strategies for businesses across industries. From e-commerce startups to traditional companies, our goal is to bridge this digital gap so Ghanaian businesses can thrive both locally and globally.

The National Perspective

Digital marketing is not just for businesses — it is also for nation branding. Tourism boards, universities, and even government agencies need structured online strategies to position Ghana as a global hub for investment, travel, and innovation. If Rwanda can leverage digital storytelling to brand itself as a tech-friendly nation, why can’t Ghana do the same?

Digital marketing is no longer optional. It is the new frontline of business competition. The companies that invest in it today will dominate tomorrow. The ones that delay will not only fall behind — they may disappear altogether.

Ghana has the talent, the creativity, and the digital tools to win. What we need now is the mindset. And as a nation, we must realize that the future of business is not just digital — it is decided by digital.

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

