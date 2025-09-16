ModernGhana logo
Kenya court seeks UK citizen's arrest over murder of Agnes Wanjiru

By RFI
Kenya AP - Brian Inganga
TUE, 16 SEP 2025
AP - Brian Inganga

A Nairobi court has issued an arrest warrant for a British citizen in connection with the high-profile death of  Agnes Wanjiru – a young Kenyan mother whose body was found in a septic tank over a decade ago.

Wanjiru, 21, died in 2012 after she reportedly went partying with British soldiers at a hotel in central Nanyuki town, where Britain has a permanent army garrison.

The Office for the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said it had informed the court "that evidence gathered links the suspect, a United Kingdom citizen, to the murder".

Nairobi High Court judge Alexander Muteti said there was "probable cause to order the arrest of the accused and his surrender before this court for his trial", granting a warrant for "one citizen and resident of the United Kingdom".

Following the judge's ruling, the ODPP said in a statement on X that "extradition proceedings would now be initiated to ensure the suspect is brought before a Kenyan court".

Wanjiru's sister, Rose Wanyua Wanjiku, 52, welcomed the announcement. "Let justice prevail", she told France's AFP news agency.

"As a family we are very happy because it has been many years but now we can see a step has been made," she said.

UK 'cooperating' with Kenya murder inquiry: officials

'Accelerate progress'

A spokesperson for the British government acknowledged the DPP had "determined that a British National should face trial in relation to the murder of Ms Wanjiru in 2012".

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Agnes Wanjiru and we remain absolutely committed to helping them secure justice," the government said in a statement.

The spokesperson said there would be no further comment at this stage due to ongoing legal proceedings.

In October 2021, The Sunday Times reported that a soldier had confessed to his comrades to killing Wanjiru and showed them her body.

The report alleged that the murder was taken to military superiors, but there was no further action.

A Kenyan investigation was opened in 2019 but no results have been disclosed. The ODPP said earlier that a team of senior prosecutors had been assembled to review the case.

British defence minister John Healey met the family earlier this year, stressing the need to "accelerate progress" on the case.

Since Kenya gained independence in 1963, Britain has kept a permanent army base near Nanyuki around 200 kilometres north of the capital Nairobi.

The British Army Training Unit in Kenya is an economic lifeline for many in Nanyuki but has faced criticism over incidents of misconduct by its soldiers.

(with AFP)

