Jaman South residents protest over bad road network 

Some aggrieved residents in the Jaman South Municipality hit the streets of Drobo, the Municipal capital, to register their displeasure about the poor condition of roads in the area.

According to the visibly angry protestors, clad in red armbands and headgears, the deplorable condition of access roads in the Drobo township, and other roads linking local communities had slowed down economic activities.

Numbering about 200, the demonstrators comprised commercial drivers, youth groups, traders and market women, who later presented a petition to authorities of the Municipal Assembly to be forwarded to the government.

They said they were fed-up with the countless promises made by successive governments to reshape the roads to open up the area and spur rapid socio-economic growth and progressive development.

Speaking in an interview with the media at Drobo, Mr Peter Obeng, a youth leader and one of the conveners, expressed concern about recurring armed robbery attacks on the Jinijini-Drobo road due to the poor condition of the stretch.

Besides, Mr Lawrence Agyei, one of the protesters, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the municipality's contribution to national food production remained unparalleled, however, successive governments had failed in tackling emerging development needs of the people.

Mr Siata Watara, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, received the petition and assured them that their concerns would be tackled with urgency.

“We will forward your petition to the President,” he assured, and pledged the government commitment to reshape the roads in the municipality for economic growth and development.

Mr Siata reminded them that the Berekum-Drobo-Sampa road was captured under the government “Big Push” road infrastructure development, assuring that contractors would be on site very soon.

He urged the people in the area to remain calm, saying the government would ensure that the municipality equally benefited from the sharing of the national cake.

