CHALLENGING WEEK FOR HBCUs: From Terror Threats, Being Racially and Fiscally Profiled by DOE, Are Attacks on Equity

A rough week for HBCUs as these schools have received serious threats from white supremacists (regarding Charlie Kirk's death) — and now a racist-in-chief under Trump's DOE, Linda McMahon. This is a financial earthquake for not only HBCUs, but minority serving institutions (MSIs) collectively

Little Rock, AR. USA — The U.S. Department of Education has ignited national outrage after announcing it will withhold $350 million in congressionally approved funds from more than 800 minority-serving colleges and universities, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), Tribal Colleges and Universities, and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs).

The agency, now led by Education Secretary Linda McMahon — former WWE executive and wife of billionaire Vince McMahon — claims these institutions’ reliance on racial demographics to qualify for federal support is “discriminatory” and therefore unconstitutional.

McMahon cited a recent Justice Department memo claiming it violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause to allocate federal dollars based on the racial composition of a student body. That July memo reversed decades of bipartisan federal precedent that carved out dedicated funding streams to help schools serving historically excluded groups overcome resource gaps.

The announcement effectively erases fiscal 2025 discretionary funding for minority- focused programs, including STEM scholarships for students of color and campus development initiatives at Black, Native, Asian American Pacific Islander, and Hispanic- serving colleges. According to Business University, the department vaguely said the

$350 million would be “reprogrammed” into race-neutral programs that “advance Administration priorities” — without clarifying what those priorities are.

A Coordinated Attack on Equity

This policy shift aligns with Donald Trump’s long crusade against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). It comes just months after the DOE threatened to cut funding from universities accused of “illegal DEI” efforts, and after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

“This is an attack on equity in higher education,” said David Mendez, president of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. “Cutting this funding strips away critical investments in under-resourced and first-generation students and will destabilize colleges in 29 states.”

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA) called the move “devastating” and warned it would block economic mobility pathways for millions of students of color. Roughly 5 million students attend minority serving institutions or MSIs nationwide, including about 100 HBCUs that

have long served as engines of Black excellence despite systemically intentional chronic underfunding.

Most MSIs qualify for federal support based on student demographics — except HBCUs and Tribal Colleges, which are designated by historical mission. McMahon’s DOE is now using this distinction to argue that nearly all other minority-serving programs are illegal “racial quotas.”

Legal Pretext, Political Agenda

McMahon defended the decision by quoting the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling against race-based affirmative action, which said “outright racial balancing” is “patently unconstitutional.”

U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer supported the DOE’s stance, saying the Justice Department would not defend Hispanic-serving institutions in an ongoing lawsuit filed by the state of Tennessee and the conservative group Students for Fair Admissions — the same group that helped dismantle affirmative action.

But critics say this is a politically orchestrated assault, not a legal necessity.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) blasted the DOE for “putting politics ahead of students simply looking to get ahead,” noting Congress already authorized these funds and that McMahon is overriding legislative authority.

“These are longstanding programs that Congress has provided funding for on an annual basis,” Murray said. “Congress — not Donald Trump or Linda McMahon — decides how limited taxpayer dollars are spent.”

An Ugly Week for Black Higher Education

This attack comes amid a wave of white supremacist threats targeting HBCUs just days after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s death. At least six campuses, including Alabama State and Southern University, were forced into lockdown after receiving bomb or shooter threats from extremists enraged that Black students didn’t mourn Kirk’s death the way they are grieving.

Now, those same students are being financially punished by a Trump-led DOE that seems determined to erase DEI entirely from American education.

The contrast is stark: instead of protecting HBCUs from terror threats, the federal government is gutting their funding — while McMahon, who once ran a WWE empire notorious for its history of racist gimmicks and exclusion of Black talent, frames herself as a champion of “equal protections.”

What’s Really at Stake

This isn’t about ending discrimination — it’s about reengineering higher education to benefit white students under the guise of colorblindness. McMahon even stated the grants will be “re-envisioned” to help “underprepared or under-resourced students,” widely seen as code for poor white students whom the Trump administration portrays as the “real victims” of racism.

But for HBCUs, HSIs, Tribal Colleges, and other MSIs, the stakes are existential. These schools don’t just serve students of color — they serve whole communities, drive local economies, and cultivate the diverse workforce America needs.

As Mendez said, these funds have never been about exclusion:

“They strengthen entire campuses, creating opportunities and resources that benefit all students, especially those pursuing science, technology, engineering, and math fields.”

A Call to Resist

This funding cut is not just a policy change — it’s a racial profiling of entire institutions. It sends a chilling message that schools rooted in racial justice and cultural heritage have no place in America’s future.

Students, educators, sponsors, and alumni must respond — through lawsuits, congressional pressure, and yes, even economic boycotts of companies linked to McMahon, including WWE, whose long history of racism is well documented.

If the Trump-McMahon DOE can erase $350 million from minority-serving schools overnight, it can erase the legacy of equity these institutions represent. America cannot let that happen.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Edmond W. Davis is a Social Historian, Speaker, Collegiate Professor, International Journalist, and former Director of the Derek Olivier Research Institute. He is an expert on various historical and emotional intelligence topics. He’s globally recognized for his research on the Tuskegee Airmen and Airwomen. He’s the Founder and Executive Director of America’s first & only National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. Justice Hampton is a native of Mississippi and a former research assistant at the Derek Olivier Research Institute (DORI) at Arkansas Baptist College.