Philosophical and Theoretical Analysis of the Definition of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as Conceptualised by Ghana’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 (Act 798)

Introduction

The enactment of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 (Act 798) by the Republic of Ghana represents a significant jurisprudential shift, moving beyond a mere statutory introduction of new dispute resolution mechanisms. It signifies a profound philosophical re-imagining of justice itself, transitioning from a purely state-centric, adversarial model towards a pluralistic, participatory, and restorative one. This paper provides a philosophical and theoretical analysis of how ADR is defined and conceptualised by Act 798. It argues that the Act’s definition is not a neutral, technical description but a philosophically laden construct that embodies a fusion of communitarian ethics, liberal-access to justice theory, and pragmatic utilitarianism, all while being cautiously integrated within a modern legal positivist framework. This analysis will deconstruct the Act’s provisions to reveal its underlying theoretical commitments and their implications for the Ghanaian legal landscape.

1. The Textual Definition: A Broad and Inclusive Conceptualisation

Act 798 indirectly defines ADR to:

“Includes arbitration, mediation, conciliation, neutral evaluation, settlement conferences, mini-trial and any other dispute resolution method other than the courts, which may be agreed upon by the parties for the resolution of a dispute between them”.

The above definition could be inferred from the Section 135 (together with other relevant sections) of Act 798:

““Alternative Dispute Resolution” means the collective description of methods of resolving disputes otherwise than through the normal trial process”

This definition is immediately noteworthy for its use of the term “Includes,” rendering it non-exhaustive and open-ended. This linguistic choice is the first indicator of the author’s philosophical stance: a rejection of a closed, monopolistic definition of justice delivery. By allowing for “Any other dispute resolution method,” the conceptualised definition embraces procedural pluralism. This aligns with the philosophical critique of state monopoly on justice, a view advanced by legal pluralists like Sally Engle Merry (1988), who argue that law is not a single, unified system but a multiplicity of overlapping normative orders. Act 798, by its definition, officially recognises and legitimises these alternative normative orderings, provided they are grounded in party consent.

2. Philosophical Underpinnings: Communitarianism vs. Liberalism

The core philosophy embedded in Ghana’s ADR definition leans heavily towards communitarianism, a philosophy that prioritises the common good and shared social values over radical individualism (Etzioni, 1996). This is deeply resonant with Ghana’s traditional justice systems, particularly the Akan concept of ‘Ntamgyenafo’ (arbitration/ mediation) and the overarching goal of ‘Mpata’ (reconciliation and restored harmony) (Ayeke, 2016). Traditional dispute resolution was not primarily about declaring a winner and a loser but about healing fractured relationships within the community to maintain social equilibrium (Wiredu, 1996).

Mediation and conciliation, as centrepieces of the ADR framework in Act 798, embody this communitarian ethic. The role of the neutral third party is not to impose a verdict but to facilitate dialogue, helping parties arrive at a mutually acceptable solution that preserves their ongoing relationship. This stands in stark contrast to the adversarial litigation model, which is inherently individualistic, pitting one party against the other in a zero-sum game. As Menkel-Meadow (1995) argues, this shift from a “rights-based” adjudicatory model to an “interest-based” facilitative model represents a fundamental transformation in the epistemology of law—from knowing truth through confrontation to understanding needs through dialogue.

However, this communitarian impulse is tempered by a liberal philosophy of individual autonomy and consent. The Act repeatedly emphasises that ADR processes are based on the agreement of the parties (Sections 2 & 96). This ensures that the pursuit of communal harmony does not override individual will. The parties are sovereign; they choose the process, the neutral, and the outcome. This fusion creates a unique hybrid: a communitarian process fuelled by liberal consent, ensuring that traditional values are adapted to a modern, rights-conscious society.

3. Theoretical Foundations: Access to Justice and Legal Pragmatism

The definition and promotion of ADR in Act 798 are powerfully driven by the Access to Justice theoretical movement. Cappelletti and Garth (1978) famously framed this as a multi-wave movement, with the “third wave” focusing on reform of the judicial machinery itself, including the introduction of ADR. The formal justice system in Ghana, as in many countries, is plagued by delays, high costs, and procedural complexity, effectively denying justice to a large segment of the population (World Bank, 2004). Act 798’s definition of ADR must be read as a direct response to this crisis. By providing “alternative” paths, the statute seeks to democratise justice, making it more accessible, affordable, and timely. This is a deeply utilitarian endeavour, aiming to achieve the greatest good (resolution of disputes) for the greatest number by the most efficient means possible.

This aligns seamlessly with the school of Legal Pragmatism, championed by philosophers like John Dewey and legal theorists like Richard Posner. Legal pragmatism rejects abstract, formalist legal reasoning and instead evaluates legal rules and institutions based on their practical consequences and usefulness in solving human problems (Posner, 2003). The definition of ADR in Act 798 is the epitome of pragmatic thinking. It is unconcerned with the theoretical purity of state-sponsored adjudication. Instead, it asks a practical question: “What works to resolve this dispute effectively?” The “alternative” is thus an alternative not just to courts, but to the inefficacy and impracticality of the formal system for certain classes of disputes. It privileges outcome over process, satisfaction over precedent.

4. The Shadow of the Law and Legal Positivism

Despite its alternative nature, ADR under Act 798 does not operate in a jurisprudential vacuum. Mnookin and Kornhauser’s (1979) seminal concept of “Bargaining in the shadow of the law” is crucial here. They posit that negotiations and settlements are profoundly influenced by the parties’ predictions of what would happen if they went to court. The Act acknowledges this shadow. For instance, a mediation settlement agreement, once ratified by the court, becomes enforceable as a judgment of the court (Section 81). Furthermore, the Act itself is a state-made law, providing the legal framework and sanctions that give these private processes their teeth.

This integration reveals a legal positivist underpinning. While ADR processes are consensual and alternative, their validity and ultimate enforceability are derived from and guaranteed by the sovereign state’s legal system, headed by the High Court (Sections 57-62). The state, through Act 798, has chosen to incorporate these alternative mechanisms rather than be supplanted by them. This creates a controlled pluralism where the formal legal system remains the ultimate arbiter and source of authority, a concept H.L.A. Hart (1961) would recognise as the union of primary and secondary rules. The ADR processes are primary rules of obligation (facilitating resolution), but their legitimacy is secured by the secondary rules of recognition, change, and adjudication provided by the state’s legal framework.

5. Critical Analysis: Potential Tensions and Contradictions

A thorough philosophical analysis must also critique the potential tensions within this definition.

The Illusion of Consent: Critics from a Critical Legal Studies (CLS) perspective might argue that the emphasis on “Consent” can be illusory. Power imbalances between parties (e.g., between a large corporation and an individual consumer, or between a landlord and a tenant) can coerce the weaker party into “agreeing” to ADR and accepting an unfair settlement, all under the guise of voluntariness (Fiss, 1984). While the Act provides for court intervention in certain circumstances (e.g., setting aside an arbitral award on public policy grounds), its overarching philosophy of party autonomy may be insufficient to protect against these structural inequalities.

The Privatisation of Justice: There is a philosophical concern that the widespread adoption of ADR leads to the “privatisation of justice.” By moving disputes out of public courtrooms and into private settings, ADR can diminish the role of courts in developing public law through precedent (stare decisis). Fiss (1984) famously warned against this, arguing that adjudication exists not just to resolve private disputes but to articulate public values and norms. An over-reliance on confidential ADR processes might stifle the growth of a public and rights-conscious jurisprudence in Ghana.

Cultural Appropriation vs. Revival: While the Act’s philosophy is aligned with traditional communitarian values, there is a risk of sanitising and formalising these organic processes by placing them within a statutory straitjacket. The question is whether the state’s co-option of “traditional” ADR strengthens it or transforms it into something alien, stripping it of its spiritual and cultural context and reducing it to a mere technical procedure (Quashigah, 1999).

Conclusion

Ghana’s ADR Act, 2010, defines Alternative Dispute Resolution through a sophisticated and multi-layered philosophical lens. Its open-ended, “the collective description of methods of resolving disputes otherwise than through the normal trial process”, is a gateway to a pluralistic vision of justice. It successfully synthesises a communitarian emphasis on harmony and relationship with a liberal respect for individual autonomy and consent. Theoretically, it is a pragmatic response to the access to justice crisis, seeking efficient and practical outcomes for citizens. However, this is not an anarchic rejection of state law but a positivist incorporation of alternatives within the overarching authority of the state’s legal system, where bargaining occurs in the ‘Shadow of the law.’

The true philosophical genius of Act 798 lies in this synthesis: it creates a space for traditional, community-based justice values to thrive within a modern, rights-based constitutional democracy. It acknowledges that justice is not a monolithic concept delivered only by the state but a multifaceted human experience that can be achieved through dialogue, reconciliation, and mutually agreed-upon solutions. While tensions regarding power imbalances and the privatisation of justice remain valid critical concerns, the Act represents a profound and philosophically rich evolution in Ghana’s pursuit of a more holistic, accessible, and culturally resonant justice system.

References

Ayeke, E. K. (2016). The Concept of Justice in African Philosophy. Adwinsa Publications (Gh) Ltd.

Cappelletti, M., & Garth, B. (1978). Access to Justice: The Worldwide Movement to Make Rights Effective. A General Report. In M. Cappelletti & B. Garth (Eds.), Access to Justice: Vol. I. A World Survey (pp. 1-124). Sijthoff Noordhoff.

Etzioni, A. (1996). The New Golden Rule: Community and Morality in a Democratic Society. Basic Books.

Fiss, O. M. (1984). Against Settlement. Yale Law Journal, 93(6), 1073–1090.

Hart, H. L. A. (1961). The Concept of Law. Clarendon Press.

Menkel-Meadow, C. (1995). The Many Ways of Mediation: The Transformation of Traditions, Ideologies, Paradigms, and Practices. Negotiation Journal, 11 (3), 217–242.

Merry, S. E. (1988). Legal Pluralism. Law & Society Review, 22 (5), 869–896.

Mnookin, R. H., & Kornhauser, L. (1979). Bargaining in the Shadow of the Law: The Case of Divorce. Yale Law Journal, 88 (5), 950–997.

Posner, R. A. (2003). Law, Pragmatism, and Democracy. Harvard University Press.

Quashigah, K. (1999). The Philosophy and Culture of Law and Justice in Ghana. In K. Quashigah & O. Okanlawon (Eds.), The Philosophy of Law and Justice in Ghana (pp. 1-25). Ghana University Press.

Republic of Ghana. (2010). Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2010 (Act 798).

Wiredu, K. (1996). Cultural Universals and Particulars: An African Perspective. Indiana University Press.

World Bank. (2004). Ghana: Country Assistance Evaluation. World Bank Operations Evaluation Department.