Whatever it will take to end galamsey must be done — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has stressed the urgent need to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which continues to destroy Ghana’s environment.

He noted that the devastating impact of galamsey, particularly on water bodies, threatens the survival of the nation and must be tackled with the highest level of commitment.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, September 11, the former Odododiodio MP recounted his shock when he observed the discolouration of the ocean in Takoradi.

“What even made me more scared, as I said, was when I got to Takoradi and I had to check in into Western Serene Hotel. I was on the fourth floor. I stood at the balcony just trying to catch a glimpse of the ocean. And along that corridor, I could see the ocean was brown,” he said.

Mr. Vanderpuye also recalled the tragic August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight persons, including two ministers who were on their way to launch an anti-galamsey initiative in Obuasi.

“I sit here as a Ghanaian, and I still remember the loss of our eight compatriots, five of whom were so close to me, and the only thing I can say is that it’s not just a matter of gold, it’s a matter of survival. As a country, we’ve gotten to a place where whatever it will take to end galamsey must be done,” he stressed.