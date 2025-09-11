ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Whatever it will take to end galamsey must be done — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Headlines National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye
THU, 11 SEP 2025
National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

The National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has stressed the urgent need to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which continues to destroy Ghana’s environment.

He noted that the devastating impact of galamsey, particularly on water bodies, threatens the survival of the nation and must be tackled with the highest level of commitment.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, September 11, the former Odododiodio MP recounted his shock when he observed the discolouration of the ocean in Takoradi.

“What even made me more scared, as I said, was when I got to Takoradi and I had to check in into Western Serene Hotel. I was on the fourth floor. I stood at the balcony just trying to catch a glimpse of the ocean. And along that corridor, I could see the ocean was brown,” he said.

Mr. Vanderpuye also recalled the tragic August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight persons, including two ministers who were on their way to launch an anti-galamsey initiative in Obuasi.

“I sit here as a Ghanaian, and I still remember the loss of our eight compatriots, five of whom were so close to me, and the only thing I can say is that it’s not just a matter of gold, it’s a matter of survival. As a country, we’ve gotten to a place where whatever it will take to end galamsey must be done,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Ghanaian broadcaster Kojo Yankson GoldBod is most likely buying galamsey gold and that’s problematic — Kojo Yankso...

21 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (KT) Hammond 'Stop boasting about your wealth' – KT Hammond blasts 'latter-day braggarts' NPP...

21 minutes ago

Delays in Property Rights of Spouses Bill undermine women’s rights in Ghana – Equality Now Delays in Property Rights of Spouses Bill undermine women’s rights in Ghana – Eq...

1 hour ago

Machar was placed under house arrest a few weeks after the attack. By Simon MAINA (AFP/File) S.Sudan vice president charged with murder, crimes against humanity

4 hours ago

GCAG describes Mahama’s response to galamsey crisis as “uninspiring, disappointing” GCAG describes Mahama’s response to galamsey crisis as “uninspiring, disappointi...

4 hours ago

63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 63-year-old trader jailed five years for stealing bread 

4 hours ago

Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market Price of maize decreases from GH¢1,000 to GH¢450 in Techiman Central market 

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama We were approached by US to accept deportees — Mahama

4 hours ago

One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence One person dead in renewed Sampa chieftaincy violence

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line