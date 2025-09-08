ModernGhana logo
European carmakers clash over emission targets ahead of Brussels meeting

By RFI
Europe REUTERS - Chalinee Thirasupa
MON, 08 SEP 2025
REUTERS - Chalinee Thirasupa

Over 150 executives from Europe's electric car (EV) sector have urged the EU to maintain its 2035 zero-emission target for cars and vans, countering earlier claims by traditional car manufacturers that the target was "unfeasible". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to hold talks with automotive industry leaders on Friday.

In a letter sent to Brussels on Monday, 150 EV executives, including bosses from Volvo Cars and Polestar, warned that any delay to the 2035 target would hand a competitive advantage to global rivals – particularly Chinese manufacturers – and undermine investor confidence in Europe's green transition.

"Weakening targets now would send a signal that Europe can be talked out of its own commitments," said Michael Lohscheller, Polestar's chief executive, in a statement. "That would not only harm the climate. It would harm Europe's ability to compete."

As part of its fight against climate change, the EU requires carmakers to progressively cut carbon emissions produced by new vehicles sold in the bloc, or face steep fines.

In March, the European Commission yielded to pressure from European automakers to give them three years, rather than one, to meet the carbon emission targets.

Two weeks ago, the heads of the European automobile manufacturers' and automotive suppliers' associations sent a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressing that a 100 percent reduction in emissions for cars by 2035 was "no longer feasible".

That letter was signed by Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius – a significant endorsement from one of Europe's automotive giants.

EU car industry must speed up electric sales or face billions in fines

Emissions targets on track

On 12 September, Von der Leyen is set to discuss the future of the automative sector with industry players as they face increased competition from Chinese rivals and US tariffs.

A study by transport research and campaign group T&E, published Monday, showed that all European carmakers, except for Mercedes-Benz, are on track to meet the emission targets for 2025-2027. The German luxury manufacturer would need to pool its emissions with Volvo Cars and Polestar to avoid fines, the report said.

It forecast battery electric vehicle sales would surpass a 30 percent share of the EU car market in 2027 from 18 percent this year.

Demand for EVs across Europe has slowed, with consumers increasingly opting for cheaper Chinese-made imports.

Carmakers unhappy after EU hits China with tariffs on electric vehicles

Meanwhile, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has called for greater flexibility in the transition to electric vehicles, urging the EU to support hybrid technologies as an interim solution.

"A European policy that encourages the replacement of older cars with new cars and a wider choice of powertrains would have a greater impact on global CO₂ emissions," he argued.

