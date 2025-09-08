ModernGhana logo
Star Oil threatens to sue YouTuber Goshers for GH¢20m over 'defamatory' post

MON, 08 SEP 2025

Oil marketing company Star Oil has threatened to sue Ghanaian YouTuber Benjamin Kojo Mensah, popularly known as Goshers, for GH¢20 million defamation.

The move follows social media posts by the influencer alleging he was short-changed at the company’s fuel station at the Anyinase branch in the Western Region.

His claims, which circulated widely on Facebook and YouTube, drew thousands of reactions from the public.

Star Oil, in a statement on Monday, September 8, disclosed that a final demand notice served on Goshers expired without compliance.

The company said it has since instructed its lawyers, Lex Vanem & Associates, to proceed with legal action.

“As he has failed to comply with the demands made by our lawyers, we have accordingly instructed them to initiate the necessary legal action against him for damages in the sum of GH¢20 million,” the company said.

According to the firm, checks conducted after the allegations, including the 10-litre fuel test and flow rate verification, proved that the pumps were properly calibrated and the right quantity of fuel was dispensed.

“Our Client being highly dissatisfied with your conduct, and much more particularly, the defamatory statements…has instructed us to demand, and WE HEREBY DEMAND that within twenty-four (24) hours of receipt of this letter…you do retract the defamatory statements referred to, pull down the said defamatory video from YouTube, render an unqualified apology…and forthwith refrain from publishing any further defamatory statements about Our Client,” part of the legal notice read.

Star Oil stressed that its 27-year reputation will not be allowed to be tarnished by “deliberate attempts” on social media.

It encouraged customers with grievances to use its official hotlines or report to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for redress.

