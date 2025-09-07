ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 07 Sep 2025 Feature Article

Can China's Evergrande Bankruptcy be Resolved Creatively To BBnefit Its Younger Generations?

Can Chinas Evergrande Bankruptcy be Resolved Creatively To BBnefit Its Younger Generations?

  • Dear critical reader, China celebrated the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the occupying Japanese Imperial Army that ended the Second World War Asian theatre, with an impressive military parade showcasing its military might in Tiananmen Square. However, beneath the pomp and circumstance lies a pressing concern: the looming bankruptcy of China Evergrande Group, one of the country's largest property developers. With over $300 billion in debt, Evergrande's collapse poses significant challenges to China's financial stability and economic growth. However, this crisis also presents an opportunity for innovative solutions.

A Creative Solution: 100-Year Generational Levelling-Up Loans

One potential approach to resolving Evergrande's bankruptcy is to offer 100-year generational loans to young homebuyers, enabling them to purchase unsold properties from Evergrande's inventory. This plan would not only help stabilise the housing market but also provide affordable housing options for younger generations of young homebuyers.

Key Benefits:
- Stabilising the Housing Market: By reducing the inventory of unsold properties, this initiative could help stabilise housing prices and prevent further market downturns.

- Affordable Housing: Young homebuyers would have access to affordable housing options, potentially improving their quality of life and financial stability.

- Economic Stimulus: Injecting funds into the housing market could stimulate economic growth, creating a ripple effect on various industries.

Implementation Challenges:
- Risk Management: Careful risk assessment and management would be crucial to prevent defaults and ensure the long-term sustainability of the loan program.

- Regulatory Framework: A supportive regulatory framework would be necessary to facilitate the implementation of the 100-year loan program and ensure consumer protection.

- Financial Implications: The financial implications of such a program would need to be carefully evaluated, including the potential impact on China's fiscal policy and financial stability.

Additional Measures
To complement the 100-year loan program, the government could consider additional measures, such as:

- Financial Incentives: Offering financial incentives to encourage private sector participation in the housing market.

- Regulatory Reforms: Implementing regulatory reforms to streamline the housing development process and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

- Funding and Support: Providing funding and support to help Evergrande restructure its debt and complete unfinished projects.

By adopting a creative and multifaceted approach to resolving Evergrande's bankruptcy, China can mitigate the risks associated with the crisis and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development.

#EvergrandeSolution #ChinaHousingMarket #100YearLoans #EconomicGrowth #AffordableHousing #FinancialStability

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1667)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Saher ALGHORRA for AP/Zuma Press Reports from Gaza, Sudan, DRC honoured at French photojournalism festival

23 hours ago

Man ‘chews’ off wifes ear in scuffleat Dambai Man ‘chews’ off wife's ear in scuffle at Dambai

23 hours ago

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour GJA President appeals to President Mahama for Media Development Fund to strength...

23 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Suame, John Darko It was President Mahama’s long desire to remove Chief Justice Torkornoo – John D...

23 hours ago

Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash Two killed, several injured in Kormantse highway crash

23 hours ago

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Ex-Chief Justice Torkornoo would have faced jail abroad — Franklin Cudjoe

24 hours ago

Paul Adom-Otchere Adom-Otchere warns against politicising judicial removals under Article 146

24 hours ago

Beatrice Annangfio, a presidential staffer Daniel Ofori, Torkornoo had long legal issues before NDC came to power – Beatric...

24 hours ago

Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast Oguaa Fetu Afahye underway in Cape Coast

24 hours ago

Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC Stanine Grading System has been in existence since 1990 — WAEC 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line