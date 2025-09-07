Dear critical reader, China celebrated the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the occupying Japanese Imperial Army that ended the Second World War Asian theatre, with an impressive military parade showcasing its military might in Tiananmen Square. However, beneath the pomp and circumstance lies a pressing concern: the looming bankruptcy of China Evergrande Group, one of the country's largest property developers. With over $300 billion in debt, Evergrande's collapse poses significant challenges to China's financial stability and economic growth. However, this crisis also presents an opportunity for innovative solutions.

A Creative Solution: 100-Year Generational Levelling-Up Loans

One potential approach to resolving Evergrande's bankruptcy is to offer 100-year generational loans to young homebuyers, enabling them to purchase unsold properties from Evergrande's inventory. This plan would not only help stabilise the housing market but also provide affordable housing options for younger generations of young homebuyers.

Key Benefits:

- Stabilising the Housing Market: By reducing the inventory of unsold properties, this initiative could help stabilise housing prices and prevent further market downturns.

- Affordable Housing: Young homebuyers would have access to affordable housing options, potentially improving their quality of life and financial stability.

- Economic Stimulus: Injecting funds into the housing market could stimulate economic growth, creating a ripple effect on various industries.

Implementation Challenges:

- Risk Management: Careful risk assessment and management would be crucial to prevent defaults and ensure the long-term sustainability of the loan program.

- Regulatory Framework: A supportive regulatory framework would be necessary to facilitate the implementation of the 100-year loan program and ensure consumer protection.

- Financial Implications: The financial implications of such a program would need to be carefully evaluated, including the potential impact on China's fiscal policy and financial stability.

Additional Measures

To complement the 100-year loan program, the government could consider additional measures, such as:

- Financial Incentives: Offering financial incentives to encourage private sector participation in the housing market.

- Regulatory Reforms: Implementing regulatory reforms to streamline the housing development process and reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

- Funding and Support: Providing funding and support to help Evergrande restructure its debt and complete unfinished projects.

By adopting a creative and multifaceted approach to resolving Evergrande's bankruptcy, China can mitigate the risks associated with the crisis and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development.

