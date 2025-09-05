Government guarantees jobs, services as AirtelTigo faces debt challenges

The Government has announced emergency measures to protect over three million Airtel Ghana Limited (AT) subscribers following the disconnection of AT’s sites by ATC Ghana over unpaid debts.

On 1st September 2025, ATC commenced power disconnections to AT’s radio access networks, triggering the risk of widespread service disruption.

In response, the National Communications Authority (NCA) directed AT and Telecel to establish national roaming, allowing AT’s traffic to be migrated onto Telecel’s network. This intervention ensures that subscribers continue to enjoy voice, SMS, data, and AT Money services without interruption.

To secure the long-term future of AT, the Government has appointed KPMG as transaction advisor. The advisor has been given 60 days to assess AT’s debt situation, examine Government’s shareholding interests in Telecel Ghana, and recommend strategies for creating a strong second operator to balance Ghana’s telecom market.

The Minister also assured the job security of AT’s staff, including both permanent and contract workers, while stressing that no merger or acquisition decisions have yet been made. These will only be considered after the transaction advisor submits its report.

Government has urged subscribers, creditors, and other stakeholders to remain calm and await the advisor’s recommendations.