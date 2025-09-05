ModernGhana logo
Gov't appoints KPMG as transaction advisor for proposed AT–Telecel merger

  Fri, 05 Sep 2025
Business & Finance
FRI, 05 SEP 2025
The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam Nartey George, has announced the appointment of KPMG as the official transaction advisor for the proposed merger between AT Ghana, formerly AirtelTigo, and Telecel Ghana.

The minister said the decision is part of government’s plan to create a competitive second major operator to counterbalance the dominance in Ghana’s telecom sector.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, September 5, 2025, Mr. George stated: “The government has appointed KPMG to act as transactional advisor to provide guidance on the future of AT, which is establishing a second strong operator to address the imbalance in Ghana's mobile market.”

He explained that KPMG will not only guide the merger process but also review government’s shareholding in Telecel Ghana to ensure stronger competition and improved service delivery. The firm has been given a strict 60-day deadline to deliver its report, underscoring the urgency of the exercise.

On staff welfare, the minister assured workers that their jobs would be safeguarded. “Approximately 300 staff of AT will maintain their employment. I have already met with the staff and given that assurance. The transaction advisor has also been instructed to consider the fate of the 200 contract staff of AT,” he said.

Mr. George stressed that government’s priority is to protect jobs while pursuing reforms to strengthen the telecom sector and enhance service quality for consumers.

