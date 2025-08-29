Ghana, UK strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has hosted the Head of the Africa Cyber Network and representatives from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the UK National Crime Agency to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity.
The meeting held in Accra was also to address threats to Ghana’s cybersecurity and assess progress in implementing the Pall Mall Process, to which Ghana is a signatory, as well as joint capacity-building activities under the Africa Cyber Programme.
During the discussions, both parties exchanged insights on priorities for the upcoming WSIS+20 review and explored collaborative efforts to combat cyber-enabled crimes, including the rising threat of sextortion.
The meeting underscored the commitment of both Ghana and the UK to deepen cooperation, strengthen cyber resilience, and build a safer digital ecosystem for all.