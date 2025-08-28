'You have 2-weeks to fix all faulty street lights in your areas, i'll report you to Mahama if you fail' — Regional Minister to lazy MMDCEs

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has issued a two-week ultimatum to all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to repair faulty streetlights in their jurisdictions.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Thursday, with all MMDCEs present, Madam Ocloo expressed concern over the widespread malfunctioning of streetlights across the region.

She disclosed that her office, working with the Ministry of Energy, had secured 3,000 streetlights to be distributed among the assemblies, with each MMDA receiving 100. However, she stressed that assemblies must also make additional purchases to ensure complete coverage.

“Let me be clear, you have two weeks only to ensure that every single one of those lights is fixed. No excuses, no delays. I will personally monitor this directive. Any chief executive who fails to comply will be exposed and reported. If you cannot manage these basic tasks, then you have no business occupying that office,” she warned.

The Minister described poor lighting, sanitation challenges, and the proliferation of illegal billboards as signs of neglect by some assemblies.

“At this stage, excuses are nothing but an embarrassment to the people we serve. Leadership is not about sitting in offices and enjoying the perks of your position, but it’s about delivering results, and right now, many of you are simply sleeping on your jobs,” she said.

She emphasised that streetlights are not just basic infrastructure but “a matter of public safety, urban order and a key enabler of the 24-hour economy being pursued by government.”

Madam Ocloo also raised concerns about alleged abuses of office by some MMDCEs, including delegating official duties to personal assistants and using assembly offices for partisan political meetings.

“Some of you have surrounded yourselves with personal assistants who have virtually taken over your official responsibilities. If you have decided to bring PAs, let them be clear, their role is strictly to help you organise your schedules, manage your time and provide administrative support. Your PAs are not to approve documents or represent you at official meetings. This must stop immediately,” she cautioned.

She added that assemblies cannot be run by unelected individuals or turned into party offices.

“Assemblies cannot run by unelected, unappointed individuals hiding behind your authority. Furthermore, I have reports that many of you have also turned your official offices into party meeting grounds, filling them with unauthorised officials and visitors, while your staff… are denied access to discuss official matters. This is abuse of office and is unacceptable,” she said.

“This practice ends now, and if it continues, the individuals involved will face serious consequences,” she added.