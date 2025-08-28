ModernGhana logo
Singapore President commends President Mahama’s leadership

  Thu, 28 Aug 2025
Singapore President commends President Mahama's leadership
THU, 28 AUG 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore has praised Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama for his leadership in addressing economic challenges and promoting job creation.

“Ghana must succeed for West Africa and Africa to succeed,” President Tharman said, commending President Mahama's handling of the country's debt challenge and noting that jobs remained a hurdle that his administration is actively addressing.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said President Tharman gave the commendation during bilateral talks between the two leaders in Singapore.

President Tharman said President Mahama's address at the Africa Singapore Business Forum reflected the strength and promise of bilateral ties and underscored the need for sustainable development as a foundation for long-term prosperity.

He highlighted a milestone in climate collaboration, noting that Singapore was the first Asian country to sign an implementation agreement on carbon credits with Ghana, making Ghana the first African country to sign such an agreement with Singapore.

Looking ahead, President Tharman outlined priority areas for expanded cooperation, including agribusiness and the downstream processing of products such as cashew and cocoa, as well as fintech and payment systems, cross-border payments, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

“We are ready and glad to pursue these opportunities together,” he added, signalling Singapore's intent to partner with Ghana in mobilising investment, technology, and skills to drive inclusive growth.

President John Mahama is on a three-day State Visit to the Asian city-state and will address a Presidential Business Forum on the last day of his visit.

GNA

Comments

DM | 8/28/2025 5:11:57 PM

Our Presidents in African should promote African clothes traveling abroad and stop the western clothing. Promote Africa in everything shalom peace

Comments1
