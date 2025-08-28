President Mahama’s Pledge against the Third-Term Temptation

President John Dramani Mahama has stated he will not contest the 2028 presidential elections, unequivocally endorsing Ghana’s entrenched two-term presidential limit under Article 66 of the 1992 Constitution. His decision comes at a time when parts of Africa have seen constitutional manipulations and “third-termism” that fuelled political instability, repression, and sometimes military coups. President Mahama’s commitment matters beyond Ghana: it is a strategic bet on predictability, democratic norm-setting in West Africa and a commitment to fiscal discipline especially in the election year before succession.

Ghana’s 1992 Constitution is unambiguous: Article 66(2) says “a person shall not be elected to hold office as President of Ghana for more than two terms.” That two-term limit rule is entrenched; changing it requires a referendum with high thresholds. The Constitution of Ghana also clarifies succession scenarios and how partial terms count. These guardrails were designed after decades of instability to anchor executive turnover, legitimacy, and investor confidence.

President Mahama’s declaration that he will not contest the 2028 presidential elections directly aligns with this rule and pushes back against speculative debates about legal “term-limit tampering” or “reset” theories or political engineering to extend his time in office. Ghanaian media reported the pledge alongside the rationale that not being a candidate places a sitting president in a stronger position to enforce fiscal discipline and restrain the well-documented pattern of election-year overspending. This is more than optics; it is a governance commitment with macroeconomic consequences.

Does his personal declaration not to contest the 2028 presidential elections matter? Yes! By stating the obvious, his respect for two terms, President Mahama sets a critical democratic norm at a moment when parts of the region remain fragile. His decision has market signals too: Predictable succession plans and timelines lower the political-risk of Ghana and could make fiscal consolidation more credible in the minds of international observers. He is shaping successor behaviour as his restraint today would become tomorrow’s precedent in Ghana’s political history.

Constitutional term-limit evasion in Africa predictably follows three pathways: outright removal of limits, weird interpretation of constitutional provisions or “reset” after constitutional amendments, and manipulation of ancillary rules (age limits, eligibility, electoral calendars). The governance costs have been widely documented in rising political and dictatorial risks, corruption rents, and heightened coup propensities.

President Mahama’s decision and declaration must be hailed as a beacon of democratic maturity because some of his compatriots in the sub-region took disastrous political leadership decisions that endangered the democratic and economic structures of their nations.

In Guinea, for instance, a constitutional referendum allowed President Alpha Condé to seek a third term, generating protests and repression, where he won a contentious election and was overthrown in a coup the following year. This case is an undisputed warning against constitutional “resets.” Then in Côte d’Ivoire, President Alassane Ouattara’s third term followed a controversial interpretation of the country’s constitution that reset new constitution limits. Violence accompanied the polls and shadowed Ivorian politics. In Uganda, the Parliament first scrapped term limits, and then removed the presidential age cap; enabling President Yoweri Museveni’s prolonged rule which political and democracy analysts concluded it led to long-run institutional decay and polarization.

Ghana, often regarded as one of Africa's most stable democracies, has a history of peaceful power transitions since the return to multiparty rule in 1992. President Mahama's pledge reinforces this legacy, potentially setting a positive example for other African nations grappling with similar dilemmas. However, to fully appreciate the significance of this declaration, it is essential to examine the rationale behind his choice, and the broader context of constitutional amendments in Africa, where leaders have frequently twisted rules to cling to power, often with disastrous consequences.

Speculation about a potential third-term bid by President Mahama began swirling in political circles, especially within the major opposition party, the NPP. However, the President’s open declaration has quashed these rumors decisively. He emphasized that his decision aligns with Ghana's 1992 Constitution, which limits presidents to two terms. This commitment would enable him to focus on governance without the distractions of future campaigns and political plans with their consequences.

His rationale extends beyond legal adherence. He argued that not running in 2028 would help curb election-year fiscal overruns, a common issue in Ghana where governments often ramp up spending to persuade voters. Legal experts, such as Kwaku Asare (known as Kwaku Azar), have praised the move, noting that it reassures international partners and investors about Ghana's democratic stability.

This declaration must not be seen as merely symbolic; it reflects President Mahama's understanding of Ghana's political history, if he meant it. The country has avoided the pitfalls of authoritarianism partly due to strong Civil Society and judicial oversight, as seen in the Supreme Court's role in resolving electoral disputes. By stepping aside voluntarily, President Mahama positions himself as a statesman rather than a permanent candidate, potentially paving the way for younger leaders within the NDC.

President Mahama's pledge has far-reaching implications for Ghana, a nation that prides itself of being a model of democracy in West Africa. It strengthens institutional trust. In a region where electoral violence is common, Ghana's track record of eight peaceful elections since 1992 is enviable. By honouring term limits, the President of Ghana reinforces the sanctity of the constitution, deterring future leaders from attempting similar extensions.

President Mahama's decision offers a blueprint for respecting constitutional limits, indicating that political leaders can exit gracefully, enhancing their legacies. Regional bodies like ECOWAS could strengthen norms by sanctioning violators, as proposed in 2015 but shelved.

President Mahama's declaration not to seek a third term is an inspirational pronouncement of a democratic principle in an era when many African leaders succumb to the charm of extended power. By choosing to uphold Ghana's constitution, he does not only safeguard Ghana’s stability but also challenges the continent's troubling history of tampering with national constitutions. As Africa navigates its democratic journey, President Mahama's example reminds everyone that true leadership lies in knowing when to step down, fostering a legacy of progress over perpetuity. For the sake of sustainable development and peace, more leaders must follow suit, ensuring that constitutions serve the people, not the presidents.

Emmanuel Kwabena Wucharey

Economics Tutor, Advocate and Religion Enthusiast.