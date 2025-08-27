ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 27 Aug 2025 Feature Article

How is Ghana faring one year after ratifying ILO Work in Fishing Convention?

How is Ghana faring one year after ratifying ILO Work in Fishing Convention?

Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Ghana’s ratification of a key International Labour Standard for the fishing industry: ILO Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188).

The application of the provisions of C188 in the fishing industry in Ghana seems to be showing high prospects as significant improvements have begun in the space. Even before the ratification on August 28th, 2024, the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), together with other government agencies like the Fisheries Commission and the Labour Department set up a very efficient National Tripartite Committee to implement recommendations for enhancing decent work in the fishing industry. So with effective collaboration with the social partners including employers representing both vessel owners and fishers, such as the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA), the Ghana Tuna Association (GTA), the National Union of Seamen Ports and Allied Workers (NUSPAW) and the Maritime and Dock-Workers Union (MDU), measures were put in place to improve the working and living conditions of fishers: recruitment and placement was formalized, fisher’s work agreement was instituted, social security (pensions) was installed for fishers, standards for accommodation onboard, food and water, payment of fishers and other matters relating to occupational safety and health have all seen significant improvement although there is still much to be done on both trawl and tuna vessels.

There is also some good work being done in the artisanal fishing sub-sector. The Labour Department of the Ministry of Labour Jobs and Employment (MLJE) is collaborating well with stakeholders such as the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) and the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG), the National Union of Teamsters and General Workers (NUTEG) and the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) to promote the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designed to encourage compliance to the provisions of c188 among commercial canoe fishing operators. As part of this process, chief fishermen, canoe owners and operators, fishers and other fisheries workers including fish processes and women’s groups are receiving appropriate knowledge through training and information dissemination on the Convention.

As the ratified Convention comes into force after a year, Ghana will be expected to submit its first report on the implementation of C188 to the Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR) next year. It is hoped the country will submit an impressive delivery on such an important aspect of the national economy.

By Emmanuel Kwame Mensah, Cross-Cutting Excellence (CCE)

Emmanuel Kwame Mensah
Emmanuel Kwame Mensah, © 2025

This Author has published 48 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Emmanuel Kwame Mensah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (48)

More

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong I will launch my NPP flagbearer campaign in November — Bryan Acheampong

17 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Bryan Acheampong I shall win 2026 NPP flagbearer race and bring the party back in 2028 — Bryan Ac...

36 minutes ago

Z9 helicopter crashed Helicopter crash: Stop portraying Z9 helicopters as substandard, inferior suppli...

2 hours ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Solomon Owusu Mahama is bringing $100m when Akufo-Addo spent same on National Cathedral hole —...

2 hours ago

‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Probe Committee reveals ‘Number of staff on duty per shift at Ridge Hospital woefully inadequate’ — Prob...

2 hours ago

Ridge hospital assault committee citessecurity, staffing, and equipment failures Ridge hospital assault committee cites security, staffing, and equipment failure...

2 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Bawumia must have the ability to take both praise and criticism in equal measure...

2 hours ago

I will curb election-year expenditure overruns because Im not running for office again — Mahama I will curb election-year expenditure overruns because I'm not running for offic...

2 hours ago

Helicopter Crash: Mahama rewards residents who recovered bodies with GHS100,000 Helicopter Crash: Mahama rewards residents who recovered bodies with GHS100,000

2 hours ago

Bryan Acheampongs claim of paying Eastern Region delegates $1,500 for Bawumia an insult – Fred Oware Bryan Acheampong's claim of paying Eastern Region delegates $1,500 for Bawumia a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line