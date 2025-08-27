How is Ghana faring one year after ratifying ILO Work in Fishing Convention?

Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Ghana’s ratification of a key International Labour Standard for the fishing industry: ILO Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188).

The application of the provisions of C188 in the fishing industry in Ghana seems to be showing high prospects as significant improvements have begun in the space. Even before the ratification on August 28th, 2024, the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), together with other government agencies like the Fisheries Commission and the Labour Department set up a very efficient National Tripartite Committee to implement recommendations for enhancing decent work in the fishing industry. So with effective collaboration with the social partners including employers representing both vessel owners and fishers, such as the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA), the Ghana Tuna Association (GTA), the National Union of Seamen Ports and Allied Workers (NUSPAW) and the Maritime and Dock-Workers Union (MDU), measures were put in place to improve the working and living conditions of fishers: recruitment and placement was formalized, fisher’s work agreement was instituted, social security (pensions) was installed for fishers, standards for accommodation onboard, food and water, payment of fishers and other matters relating to occupational safety and health have all seen significant improvement although there is still much to be done on both trawl and tuna vessels.

There is also some good work being done in the artisanal fishing sub-sector. The Labour Department of the Ministry of Labour Jobs and Employment (MLJE) is collaborating well with stakeholders such as the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) and the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG), the National Union of Teamsters and General Workers (NUTEG) and the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) to promote the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designed to encourage compliance to the provisions of c188 among commercial canoe fishing operators. As part of this process, chief fishermen, canoe owners and operators, fishers and other fisheries workers including fish processes and women’s groups are receiving appropriate knowledge through training and information dissemination on the Convention.

As the ratified Convention comes into force after a year, Ghana will be expected to submit its first report on the implementation of C188 to the Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations (CEACR) next year. It is hoped the country will submit an impressive delivery on such an important aspect of the national economy.

By Emmanuel Kwame Mensah, Cross-Cutting Excellence (CCE)