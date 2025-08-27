ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wontumi FM journalist granted GH₵100,000 bail after two weeks in custody

  Wed, 27 Aug 2025
Crime & Punishment A Kumasi-based journalist with Wontumi FM, Emmanuel Kwakye Asare
WED, 27 AUG 2025
A Kumasi-based journalist with Wontumi FM, Emmanuel Kwakye Asare

A Kumasi-based journalist with Wontumi FM, Emmanuel Kwakye Asare, has been granted bail after spending two weeks in police custody over allegations of publishing false information with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Asare was arrested on August 12, 2025, and charged with one count of offensive conduct. The court granted him bail in the sum of GH₵100,000 with two sureties, both of whom must be civil servants. His lawyers are currently completing the necessary processes to meet the bail conditions.

The journalist is scheduled to reappear before the court on September 1, 2025, as proceedings continue.

The charge stems from comments Asare made on his programme, where he alleged that President John Dramani Mahama had prior knowledge of the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that killed eight people. The prosecution opposed bail, arguing that investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

However, presiding judge Samuel Bright Acquah ruled that there was no sufficient basis to deny bail, though he noted that his decision was informed by judicial precedent, referencing an earlier case in which a young man was remanded for insulting then-President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to order – NPP tells Mahama Akwatia by-election: Richard Jakpa is perambulating with soldiers, call him to o...

8 minutes ago

Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians Boycott DStv and GoTV to force price reduction – Kofi Kapito tells Ghanaians

58 minutes ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Akwatia by-election: ‘NDC intends to use national security to intimidate voters’...

58 minutes ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah National Security protecting Kevin Taylor but arresting NPP members for minor of...

58 minutes ago

Provide permanent solution to market infernos in Ashanti region — NPP MPs to gov’t Provide permanent solution to market infernos in Ashanti region — NPP MPs to gov...

59 minutes ago

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah NDC will not interfere with Police work in Akwatia by-election — Asiedu Nketiah ...

59 minutes ago

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah If we allow money to take over politics, only the rich will rule and they will r...

59 minutes ago

Singapore honours President Mahama with Orchid Hybrid named after him Singapore honours President Mahama with Orchid Hybrid named after him

59 minutes ago

UE/R: Talensi small scale miners accuse NDC of betrayal over mining crackdowns UE/R: Talensi small scale miners accuse NDC of betrayal over mining crackdowns

2 hours ago

Fear, flight grip Sawla-Tuna-Kalba as deadly land dispute forces mass exodus of women, children Fear, flight grip Sawla-Tuna-Kalba as deadly land dispute forces mass exodus of ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line