GOIL PLC Board embarks on onboarding, familiarisation tour

The Board of Directors of GOIL PLC has begun a comprehensive onboarding and familiarisation programme with visits to major operational sites in Accra, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

The exercise commenced on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with a tour of GOIL’s new head office complex at Dzorwulu.

Led by the Head of Operations, Ing. Denis Nii-Komiete Amui, the Board was briefed on progress at the state-of-the-art facility, which is more than 90 percent complete. The building has been designed to reflect GOIL’s forward-looking vision, integrating green and sustainable features such as underground parking, three independent power supply systems — national grid, standby generators, and solar panels — as well as three water sources, including a mechanised borehole, Ghana Water Company supply, and rainwater harvesting.

These innovations, according to officials, highlight GOIL’s ambition to become a model energy company championing Ghana’s energy transition.

Board Chairman Nana Philip Archer commended the impressive progress of the project, describing the facility as a landmark that embodies GOIL’s growth, efficiency, and ambition. He said the Board was pleased with how the project aligns with the company’s long-term strategic direction.

The delegation later visited the Jetty/Joint User Hydrant Installation (JUHI) at Kotoka International Airport. There, the Head of Technical Services and his team briefed the Board on JUHI’s critical role in delivering safe, reliable, and world-class aviation fuel supply. The visit offered the Board firsthand insight into the operational infrastructure and safety systems underpinning GOIL’s leadership in aviation fuelling.

Management explained that the familiarisation programme is designed to deepen the Board’s appreciation of GOIL’s strategic assets, thereby enhancing oversight, supporting effective decision-making, and ensuring sustainable value creation for stakeholders.

The nationwide onboarding exercise will continue with further visits to GOIL’s installations across the country as the company pursues its mission of delivering value, innovation, and excellence in Ghana’s energy sector.