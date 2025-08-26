ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GOIL PLC Board embarks on onboarding, familiarisation tour

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Oil and Gas GOIL PLC Board embarks on onboarding, familiarisation tour
TUE, 26 AUG 2025

The Board of Directors of GOIL PLC has begun a comprehensive onboarding and familiarisation programme with visits to major operational sites in Accra, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

The exercise commenced on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, with a tour of GOIL’s new head office complex at Dzorwulu.

Led by the Head of Operations, Ing. Denis Nii-Komiete Amui, the Board was briefed on progress at the state-of-the-art facility, which is more than 90 percent complete. The building has been designed to reflect GOIL’s forward-looking vision, integrating green and sustainable features such as underground parking, three independent power supply systems — national grid, standby generators, and solar panels — as well as three water sources, including a mechanised borehole, Ghana Water Company supply, and rainwater harvesting.

These innovations, according to officials, highlight GOIL’s ambition to become a model energy company championing Ghana’s energy transition.

Board Chairman Nana Philip Archer commended the impressive progress of the project, describing the facility as a landmark that embodies GOIL’s growth, efficiency, and ambition. He said the Board was pleased with how the project aligns with the company’s long-term strategic direction.

The delegation later visited the Jetty/Joint User Hydrant Installation (JUHI) at Kotoka International Airport. There, the Head of Technical Services and his team briefed the Board on JUHI’s critical role in delivering safe, reliable, and world-class aviation fuel supply. The visit offered the Board firsthand insight into the operational infrastructure and safety systems underpinning GOIL’s leadership in aviation fuelling.

Management explained that the familiarisation programme is designed to deepen the Board’s appreciation of GOIL’s strategic assets, thereby enhancing oversight, supporting effective decision-making, and ensuring sustainable value creation for stakeholders.

The nationwide onboarding exercise will continue with further visits to GOIL’s installations across the country as the company pursues its mission of delivering value, innovation, and excellence in Ghana’s energy sector.

825202530709-m6htl8w331-goil-board-visit-to-new-office-complex-at-dzuwulu

825202530729-pulwo0a442-goil-board-tour

825202530741-i4ep276gfb-board-members-of-goil-and-management-at-a-meeting

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

If youre dreaming of a third term, wake up because I will never allow it — St. Sark tells Mahama If you're dreaming of a third term, wake up because I will never allow it — St. ...

6 hours ago

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah NPP should be moderate, avoid attacks in 2026 flagbearer campaign — Mussa Dankwa...

6 hours ago

NPP takes early lead in September 2 Akwatia by-election — Global InfoAnalytics NPP takes early lead in September 2 Akwatia by-election — Global InfoAnalytics

6 hours ago

Member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team, Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah Kennedy Agyapong is the variable NPP needs to win election 2028 — Palgrave

6 hours ago

Acting Defence Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Report of preliminary probe into helicopter crash to be submitted today — Defenc...

6 hours ago

Investigative board begins 30-day probe into cause of helicopter crash — Defence Ministry Investigative board begins 30-day probe into cause of helicopter crash — Defence...

8 hours ago

Commissioner General of GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong GIHOC, Graphic Communications, TOR, 6 other institutions owe GRA GH¢47million in...

8 hours ago

WAEC dismisses NUGS’ demand for representation in exam committees WAEC dismisses NUGS’ demand for representation in exam committees

8 hours ago

CAGD, OSP to probe, prosecute payroll offenders CAGD, OSP to probe, prosecute payroll offenders

8 hours ago

Manya Krobo chiefs launch festival Manya Krobo chiefs launch festival

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line