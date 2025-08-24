ModernGhana logo
Kwahu Hwidiem Basic School benefits from Asaasiam Vision International's support for girls' education

SUN, 24 AUG 2025

Asaasiam Vision International (AVI), through its flagship initiative, the Let Girls Excel Africa project, has stepped up efforts to empower young girls in Ghana by supporting their access to education, leadership training, career development, mentoring, and networking opportunities.

On August 16, 2025, the organisation held a simple but impactful event at the Kwahu Hwidiem Basic School in the Eastern Region. Students were taken through mentoring sessions and provided with vital education on menstrual hygiene and climate resilience.

About the Project
The Let Girls Excel Africa project is designed to equip girls with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to thrive. It focuses on education, health and menstrual hygiene, climate resilience, and digital literacy, while also providing mentoring and leadership opportunities.

AVI believes that investing in girls is not only critical for their personal growth but also essential for Ghana’s and Africa’s long-term prosperity. The project targets underprivileged girls in deprived communities who often lack access to quality education, mentoring, menstrual hygiene products, and digital opportunities. By addressing these barriers, AVI hopes to prepare a generation of confident, resilient, and visionary leaders.

Programme Lead Madam Theresa Frempomaa Somuah, alongside Patrons Mr. Donald Didie and Mrs. Alodier Didie, explained that the project focuses on girls aged 10 to 22, especially those facing educational and health-related challenges. By empowering them, the project also seeks to inspire wider community transformation, fostering local development, economic growth, and social progress.

Stakeholder Remarks
Founder of AVI, Dr. Joseph Asare, highlighted the philosophy driving the initiative. “I believe empowering girls starts with truly listening to their voices and understanding the unique challenges they face,” he stated. He added that AVI works hand-in-hand with brilliant but needy girls to design solutions tailored to their realities. “This project represents a crucial milestone in dismantling the obstacles that limit girls’ potential, helping them grow into confident and resilient leaders. I am proud to be part of an initiative that supports a generation of girls ready to innovate, lead, and build a more just and promising future for all,” he emphasized.

The Headmistress of Kwahu Hwidiem Basic School, Madam Udoh Gladys, together with teacher Jebrila Mohammed, expressed gratitude for the programme’s impact. Madam Udoh appealed to stakeholders to contribute to sustaining and expanding the initiative through donations and active participation. She also encouraged students to seize the opportunity to shape their future.

Call for Support
While AVI has laid the foundation, the call has been made for wider support to expand the Let Girls Excel Africa project across the country. Stakeholders and partners in education and empowerment are urged to come on board to ensure more underserved girls gain the opportunity to learn, lead, and excel.

DC Kwame Kwakye
Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

