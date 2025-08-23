ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gambian 'death squad' member sentenced to 67 years in US prison

By AFP
Gambia Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh. By Handout (GRTS - Gambia Radio and Television Services/AFP/File)
SAT, 23 AUG 2025
Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh. By Handout (GRTS - Gambia Radio and Television Services/AFP/File)

A Gambian man convicted of torturing opponents of the African country's former president was sentenced to more than 67 years in a US prison on Friday.

Michael Sang Correa, 46, served in an armed unit known as the "Junglers," which answered to The Gambia's then-president, Yahya Jammeh.

Correa was convicted by a jury in Denver, Colorado, in April of torturing people because of suspicions they had plotted against Jammeh.

The Justice Department said the torture included burning victims with molten plastic and subjecting them to vicious beatings.

"Today, Michael Correa has finally been held accountable for the brutal violence he inflicted on others," acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti said in a statement.

"The United States will not be a safe haven for individuals who seek to conceal their egregious human rights violations."

Jurors in Colorado heard how in March 2006, shortly after a failed coup attempt, the Junglers took their victims to The Gambia's main prison.

Over the next two months, they beat, stabbed, burned, and electroshocked their victims, including some on their genitals.

One man testified that he had his thigh burned by molten plastic; another told of how he was suffocated, while others spoke of being pistol whipped, burned with cigarettes and hit in the face with a hammer.

Correa was convicted of five counts of torture and one of conspiracy to commit torture.

Correa entered the United States in 2016 to work as a bodyguard for The Gambia's vice president, who was visiting the United Nations.

He stayed in the country and moved to Denver at some point after Jammeh, who ruled the country with an iron fist from 1994 to 2017, was voted out of office.

Correa was arrested by US authorities in September 2019, initially for overstaying his visa.

The paramilitary Junglers operated outside the Gambian army's chain of command, taking orders directly from Jammeh, and have been accused by watchdog groups of carrying out widespread human rights violations.

Another member of the Junglers, Bai Lowe, was sentenced to life in prison in Germany in November 2023 after being convicted of crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder.

A Swiss court sentenced Gambian ex-interior minister Ousman Sonko to 20 years in prison for crimes against humanity committed under the Jammeh regime.

Victims of the Junglers included an AFP correspondent, Deyda Hydara, who was gunned down in his car on the outskirts of Gambia's capital Banjul on December 16, 2004.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms Mad rush for Tamale Central by-election as 13 NDC aspirants pick forms

12 hours ago

You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators You will be prosecuted for misusing equipment — DRIP Boss warns coordinators

12 hours ago

Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols Two herdsmen, blacksmith remanded for illegal manufacturing of pistols

12 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale YEA Boss to triple allowances for sanitation module beneficiaries under new wast...

12 hours ago

PAC Chair Abena Osei Asare PAC orders refund of over GH¢17,000 disability allowance paid to able-bodied tea...

12 hours ago

Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo Tempane: Clash over land dispute leaves one severely injured in Kongo

12 hours ago

Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute Wenchi Traditional Area gets new Ankobeahene after 15 years of dispute 

12 hours ago

Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27 Burkina Faso to begin spillage of Bagre Dam on August 27

12 hours ago

Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking of fishing vessel Fisherfolk protest silted Elmina Harbour, demand urgent dredging after sinking o...

12 hours ago

Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries Education Ministry, GES hot at PAC sitting over unearned salaries  

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line