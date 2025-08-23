ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

​​​​​​​Ridge Hospital Nurse sues Ralph Saint Williams for GHS 7 Million over assault, defamation

  Sat, 23 Aug 2025
Headlines Ridge Hospital Nurse sues Ralph Saint Williams for GHS 7 Million over assault, defamation
SAT, 23 AUG 2025

Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, a nurse at Ridge Hospital who was assaulted during a violent confrontation with relatives of a patient on August 17, has filed a GHS 7 million civil lawsuit against social media personality Ralph Saint Williams, widely known as “Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian.”

A Writ of Summons filed at the High Court in Accra on August 20, 2025, and sighted by Citi News on August 22, shows that Bortei is demanding GHS 5 million for battery and an additional GHS 2 million for defamation. Her statement of claim alleges that Williams physically attacked her, leaving her with a dislocated shoulder and hand injury that have disrupted her professional duties.

The nurse further claims that Williams aggravated the assault by making defamatory remarks in public, calling her a liar and insisting that her injuries were fabricated. “Liar, wo se wo nsam abu. Duabɔ bebam. You say you have suffered an injured hand and a dislocated shoulder. This is cooked up to cover the nonsense going on at the hospital,” Williams allegedly said.

Bortei’s legal team argues that these statements have damaged her reputation, exposed her to public ridicule, and undermined her credibility as a nurse.

Represented by her counsel, Charles Delali Blagogee of Blagogee, Blacksword & Co., she is also seeking a public apology and retraction of the remarks in the same medium and with equal prominence. She is further asking the court for a perpetual injunction to prevent Williams from making similar statements in the future, a 50-meter restraining order, legal costs, and any other reliefs deemed fit by the court.

The defendant has been instructed to enter an appearance within eight days of service or face a default judgment. Meanwhile, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has given a newly constituted committee investigating assaults on nurses and health professionals at Ridge Hospital a one-week deadline to present its recommendations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu Haruna Iddrisu pays GH¢188,000 fees for 47 medical students in honour of late Mu...

12 minutes ago

“GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPPs bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare “GRNMA General Secretary is doing NPP's bidding” - Derrick Nana Asare

21 minutes ago

Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressure testing after 10years — NPA to public Take your gas cylinders to manufacturing company for requalification and pressur...

39 minutes ago

Dont repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public Don't repaint corroded gas cylinders — NPA warns public

47 minutes ago

Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professionalism Vice President urges graduates of GAFCSC to serve with integrity and professiona...

48 minutes ago

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku Akufo-Addo–Bawumia gov’t left Agriculture ministry in heavy GHS9billion debt – E...

1 hour ago

Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter receiving his nomination forms at the party office in Tamale Haruna Iddrisu’s boy enters Tamale Central seat race

1 hour ago

Illegal mining site in Ghana CPP writes to Agric Minister on bold alternatives to wean youth off illegal mini...

1 hour ago

Sam George explains suspension of crackdown on unlicensed delivery riders Sam George explains suspension of crackdown on unlicensed delivery riders

1 hour ago

Ridge Hospital Nurse sues Ralph Saint Williams for GHS 7 Million over assault, defamation ​​​​​​​Ridge Hospital Nurse sues Ralph Saint Williams for GHS 7 Million over ass...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line