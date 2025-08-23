​​​​​​​Ridge Hospital Nurse sues Ralph Saint Williams for GHS 7 Million over assault, defamation

Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, a nurse at Ridge Hospital who was assaulted during a violent confrontation with relatives of a patient on August 17, has filed a GHS 7 million civil lawsuit against social media personality Ralph Saint Williams, widely known as “Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian.”

A Writ of Summons filed at the High Court in Accra on August 20, 2025, and sighted by Citi News on August 22, shows that Bortei is demanding GHS 5 million for battery and an additional GHS 2 million for defamation. Her statement of claim alleges that Williams physically attacked her, leaving her with a dislocated shoulder and hand injury that have disrupted her professional duties.

The nurse further claims that Williams aggravated the assault by making defamatory remarks in public, calling her a liar and insisting that her injuries were fabricated. “Liar, wo se wo nsam abu. Duabɔ bebam. You say you have suffered an injured hand and a dislocated shoulder. This is cooked up to cover the nonsense going on at the hospital,” Williams allegedly said.

Bortei’s legal team argues that these statements have damaged her reputation, exposed her to public ridicule, and undermined her credibility as a nurse.

Represented by her counsel, Charles Delali Blagogee of Blagogee, Blacksword & Co., she is also seeking a public apology and retraction of the remarks in the same medium and with equal prominence. She is further asking the court for a perpetual injunction to prevent Williams from making similar statements in the future, a 50-meter restraining order, legal costs, and any other reliefs deemed fit by the court.

The defendant has been instructed to enter an appearance within eight days of service or face a default judgment. Meanwhile, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has given a newly constituted committee investigating assaults on nurses and health professionals at Ridge Hospital a one-week deadline to present its recommendations.