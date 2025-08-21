ModernGhana logo
Guardians of Academic Honor: Why I Support GTEC’s Stand on Dr. and Prof. Titles

In Ghana’s ever-vibrant public space, titles like Doctor (Dr.) and Professor (Prof.) carry immense weight. They symbolize years of discipline, sacrifice, and intellectual labor. They distinguish scholars who have earned their place through rigorous research, peer-reviewed contributions, and service to society. Yet, in recent times, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has been compelled to step forward as custodian of academic integrity, challenging individuals and institutions that casually or wrongfully claim these hard-earned designations.

As a scholar myself, I find GTEC’s resolve not only commendable but necessary. In an era where titles can easily be misused for prestige, influence, or political capital, the Commission’s spirited defense of academic honor safeguards both the dignity of higher education and the trust of the Ghanaian public.

Recent Controversies and GTEC’s Bold Stance

The headlines in recent months have been telling. From political figures and business executives styling themselves as Dr. without accredited doctoral degrees, to public figures using the Prof. title without formal academic appointments, GTEC has had to intervene.

Notable cases include situations where honorary doctorates were presented by unaccredited institutions and later used by recipients as the basis for prefixing Dr. before their names in official communications. In other instances, individuals paraded themselves as Prof. without having met the rigorous academic benchmarks of teaching, research, and publications required by Ghana’s universities.

In each of these instances, GTEC did not remain silent. The Commission issued directives, clarified regulations, and reminded the public that honorary titles, while laudable, do not confer the same academic standing as substantive doctoral degrees or professorial ranks. GTEC recently warned institutions against conferring misleading titles, stressing that abuse of these distinctions undermines public trust in higher education.

Why GTEC’s Intervention Matters
Some may ask: What is in a title? Why should it matter if someone chooses to call themselves Dr. or Prof?

The answer is simple: academic titles are not mere decorations; they are symbols of verified competence. When society allows its misuse, we dilute the value of education itself. Imagine a medical doctor who has spent a decade in training sharing the same Dr. prefix with someone who purchased an honorary certificate online. Imagine a professor who has published groundbreaking research being equated with someone who merely adopted the title.

Such erosion of meaning not only disrespects genuine scholars; it also deceives the public, especially students who look up to these role models. Titles should inspire trust, not skepticism. By standing firm, GTEC is protecting the credibility of Ghana’s tertiary education system both locally and internationally.

The Larger Picture: Discipline, Merit, and National Image

This issue also carries national significance. Ghana is rightly seen as a hub of intellectual excellence in West Africa, home to distinguished scholars who have made global contributions. If titles become watered down, the country risks losing that reputation.

Furthermore, academic integrity is closely tied to national development. A society that respects merit and truth will naturally cultivate excellence. On the contrary, a culture of shortcuts and borrowed prestige weakens institutions and promotes mediocrity.

By defending titles, GTEC is reminding us that Ghana values discipline, meritocracy, and honesty. These are virtues that must anchor our democracy, our professions, and our education system.

My Position: Respectful Use of Titles is Non-Negotiable

I stand firmly with GTEC in this spirited campaign. The respectful use of academic titles is not about elitism; it is about honesty and fairness. It is about respecting the blood, sweat, and tears of scholars who earn these designations through long nights of research and sacrifice. It is also about protecting unsuspecting Ghanaians from being misled by individuals hiding behind unmerited titles.

Indeed, GTEC’s stance should not be viewed as punitive, but rather as corrective. It is a necessary act of guardianship to preserve the integrity of academia in Ghana. As we advance, I hope that GTEC will continue to engage the public through education, guidelines, and firm enforcement, ensuring that academic honor remains untarnished.

Conclusion
In protecting the titles of Dr. and Prof., GTEC is protecting more than individuals; it is protecting Ghana’s intellectual heritage, its reputation, and the aspirations of its students. As a nation, we must rally behind this effort.

Titles matter because truth matters. And when truth is defended, society grows stronger.

✍🏽 Dr. John-Baptist Naah is a Research Scientist, Postdoc Scholar, and Adjunct Lecturer based in Cologne, Germany, and Executive Director of Climate Frontier Advocacy (CFA).

John-Baptist Naah, Dr.
John-Baptist Naah, Dr. , © 2025

Dr.rer.nat. Naah is a Ghanaian German-based Research Associate, who is an Ethnoecologist/Ethnobotanist, Climate Enthusiast and Environmentalist.

