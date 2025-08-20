Chief laments over deplorable state of roads network in Gomoa

Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II

The Chief of Gomoa Brofoyedur in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II, has expressed deep concern over the deplorable state of roads in the Gomoa area, describing them as a major factor fueling poverty in the communities.

Speaking at a durbar organised by the Twidan Royal Family of Gomoa Brofoyedur to mark this year’s Eguantodo (Purification of the Black Stool), Nana Kwaata II, who also serves as the Esihene (Kingmaker) of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, lamented the continued neglect of road infrastructure in Gomoa despite repeated appeals over the years.

“For over 20 years, governments over government have failed to make our roads motorable to facilitate economic transformation in Gomoa,” he stated.

According to him, apart from the Kasoa–Cape Coast Highway, virtually all the other roads in the hinterlands of Gomoaman are in deplorable condition. He explained that the poor roads were making it extremely difficult for farmers to transport foodstuffs and goods from rural areas to marketing centres, further deepening poverty.

“Our main roads from Winneba Junction to Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Gomoa Ankamu to Agona Swedru, Gomoa Ayensuadze to Abaasa, Mumford to Gomoa Dago, and Kyiren Nkwanta to Gomoa Brofo, among others, are nothing to write home about. Passengers are at the mercy of drivers who struggle to ply these roads,” he said.

He criticised the immediate past NPP administration for failing to respond to the cries of the people and appealed to President John Dramani Mahama’s new government to urgently intervene. “The NPP government just left office without any proper response to our plight to at least reshape the aforementioned roads in Gomoa. I humbly appeal to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government to come to Mecedonia and help us,” Nana Kwaata II pleaded.

Explaining the significance of the purification ceremony, the chief said the annual event was spiritually oriented and allowed the Twidan Royal Family to cleanse the Black Stool, honour their ancestors, and seek blessings for the future. “This annual festive season is spiritually orientated through which we (members of the Twidan Royal Family) offer food to our ancestors for their guidance and protection over the years and seek for more years and blessings years ahead of us. It also serves as family gathering where we meet and discuss issues related to economic growth and development among family members, praying for peace and stability to prevail,” he explained.

Touching on social issues, Nana Kwaata II urged government agencies to tighten measures at Ghana’s borders to curb the importation of hard drugs and harmful substances, which he said were destroying the lives of young people who are the nation’s future leaders.

The Queenmother of Gomoa Brofoyedur, Nana Ama Amponsah I, also commended the formation of a community stakeholders’ group that is sensitising parents and guardians on the importance of investing in their children’s education. She said the group’s efforts had contributed to reducing teenage pregnancies in Gomoa Brofoyedur and surrounding communities.