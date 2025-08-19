ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 19 Aug 2025 General News

2025 MOLE Conference slated for November 2 to 7

By Francis Ameyibor
2025 MOLE Conference slated for November 2 to 7

The 2025 MOLE Conference is scheduled for November 2 to 7 at Marlin Beach Resort, Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region, under the theme “Advancing Innovation, Partnership and Evidence for a Harmonised Regulated WASH Service Delivery.”

According to the Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), organisers of MOLE XXXVI, this year’s gathering is particularly significant as it comes with just five years left to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a concept paper, CONIWAS explained that “focusing on the theme for this year, with innovations, partnerships and evidence as critical enablers to accelerate Ghana’s quest to achieve the SDG 6 – Water and Sanitation for All by 2030.”

The conference is expected to bring together a wide range of participants, including ministries, departments and agencies, legislators, development partners, academia, research institutions, non-governmental organisations, the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe), as well as community and faith-based groups, civil society organisations, the private sector, and the media.

At the national level, CONIWAS noted that discussions will highlight “evidence for a harmonised and regulated WASH sector to catalyse momentum into the future.” It said the key challenge facing civil society and stakeholders is how to collectively forge a sustainable path that preserves past gains while fostering stronger collaboration with government to ensure continuous progress. “This pressing question forms the impetus for the MOLE XXXVI Conference,” CONIWAS stated.

True to its mission of partnering with stakeholders to influence policies, remove barriers, and promote safe WASH for the poor and vulnerable, the coalition said this year’s event will reignite national dialogue aimed at driving innovations, building strategic partnerships, and translating evidence into both service delivery and policy action.

Key focus areas will include scaling up innovations, improving sector coordination, strengthening collaboration between government, civil society, development partners, and the private sector, as well as examining regulatory and accountability frameworks for a more effective WASH sector. The conference will also review existing partnerships within the context of Ghana’s revised national WASH policies.

Since its inception in 1989, the MOLE Conference has served as the main rallying platform for WASH-related issues in Ghana. What began as an initiative by a small group of NGOs has evolved into a national forum, now led by CONIWAS, which continues to collaborate with government institutions, development partners, academia, research bodies, and the private sector.

The 2025 theme, CONIWAS said, is consistent with its mission of “working in partnership with relevant stakeholders to influence policies, remove barriers, and promote access to safe WASH for the poor and vulnerable.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey to govt Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey ...

31 minutes ago

Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment schemes in Northern region Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment scheme...

31 minutes ago

Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President Mahama Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President ...

31 minutes ago

Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Felix Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Feli...

31 minutes ago

Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – Kwakye Ofosu slams Assafuah Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – K...

3 hours ago

Abraham Koomson GFL urges establishment of NDC grassroots liaison desk

3 hours ago

Burnt bodies being retrieved and bagged in sacks Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

3 hours ago

Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

3 hours ago

Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso ‎Aboso Traditional leaders warn NDC Chairman over alleged galamsey

4 hours ago

Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Michael Harry Yamson DACF explains why fixed timetable for fund disbursement remains impractical

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line