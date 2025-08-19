2025 MOLE Conference slated for November 2 to 7

The 2025 MOLE Conference is scheduled for November 2 to 7 at Marlin Beach Resort, Gomoa Fetteh, in the Central Region, under the theme “Advancing Innovation, Partnership and Evidence for a Harmonised Regulated WASH Service Delivery.”

According to the Ghana Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), organisers of MOLE XXXVI, this year’s gathering is particularly significant as it comes with just five years left to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a concept paper, CONIWAS explained that “focusing on the theme for this year, with innovations, partnerships and evidence as critical enablers to accelerate Ghana’s quest to achieve the SDG 6 – Water and Sanitation for All by 2030.”

The conference is expected to bring together a wide range of participants, including ministries, departments and agencies, legislators, development partners, academia, research institutions, non-governmental organisations, the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe), as well as community and faith-based groups, civil society organisations, the private sector, and the media.

At the national level, CONIWAS noted that discussions will highlight “evidence for a harmonised and regulated WASH sector to catalyse momentum into the future.” It said the key challenge facing civil society and stakeholders is how to collectively forge a sustainable path that preserves past gains while fostering stronger collaboration with government to ensure continuous progress. “This pressing question forms the impetus for the MOLE XXXVI Conference,” CONIWAS stated.

True to its mission of partnering with stakeholders to influence policies, remove barriers, and promote safe WASH for the poor and vulnerable, the coalition said this year’s event will reignite national dialogue aimed at driving innovations, building strategic partnerships, and translating evidence into both service delivery and policy action.

Key focus areas will include scaling up innovations, improving sector coordination, strengthening collaboration between government, civil society, development partners, and the private sector, as well as examining regulatory and accountability frameworks for a more effective WASH sector. The conference will also review existing partnerships within the context of Ghana’s revised national WASH policies.

Since its inception in 1989, the MOLE Conference has served as the main rallying platform for WASH-related issues in Ghana. What began as an initiative by a small group of NGOs has evolved into a national forum, now led by CONIWAS, which continues to collaborate with government institutions, development partners, academia, research bodies, and the private sector.

