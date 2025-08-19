ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDPC and IRC urge stronger local leadership to drive Ghana’s WASH targets

General News NDPC and IRC urge stronger local leadership to drive Ghana’s WASH targets
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and IRC have called for stronger local government leadership and the adoption of systems-thinking approaches to accelerate Ghana’s progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Speaking at the National Learning Exchange on District-Wide Approaches (DWAs) in Accra, Ms Patience Ampomah, Senior Planning Analyst at NDPC, noted that while Ghana has made significant gains in expanding access to basic drinking water, the country has fallen short of its 2025 universal access target by about 16 percent.

She cited the 2022 Joint Monitoring Programme, which reported that only 44 percent of Ghanaians currently have access to safely managed drinking water services. Access to basic water services in schools stood at 78 percent, and in healthcare facilities at 67 percent as of 2023.

However, sanitation remains a major challenge. Ms Ampomah stressed that open defecation has increased in some areas, and fewer than two percent of the population is connected to sewer systems, mainly in Accra, Tema, and parts of Kumasi. She added that about 70.6 percent of households still dispose of wastewater in open spaces, streets, or on the ground, creating serious public health and environmental risks.

She urged local authorities to prioritise wastewater management, water quality monitoring, and safe reuse of water as part of integrated resource management. NDPC further recommended embedding WASH indicators into Medium-Term Development Plans (MTDPs), improving coordination across sectors, and strengthening multi-stakeholder collaboration at the district level.

“The local government system is best positioned to align community-level interventions with national policy targets, while mobilising resources for infrastructure, capacity building, and behavioural change,” she stated.

On its part, IRC stressed the need for a holistic “systems thinking” approach to ensure sustainable WASH services. The organisation outlined nine “building blocks” of a resilient WASH system, including policy and legislation, infrastructure, monitoring, planning, finance, regulation, water resources management, and learning mechanisms.

IRC urged districts to develop costed WASH master plans underpinned by a shared vision, collective action, and long-term financing strategies. It emphasised that effective plans not only strengthen coordination but are also more likely to attract funding and ensure the sustainability of services.

According to IRC, collective action requires “a common agenda, shared measurement systems, mutually reinforcing activities, continuous communication, and a backbone support organisation” to drive progress.

The event, organised by IRC in partnership with NDPC, the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS), WaterAid, and other development partners, was held under the theme “Strengthening Local Systems to Deliver Safe and Sustainable WASH Services for All by 2030.”

Both NDPC and IRC reiterated that achieving Ghana’s WASH targets will demand stronger district-level planning, inclusive engagement of stakeholders, and coordinated investment to deliver equitable and sustainable services that leave no one behind.

818202545323-rvmypcb553-participants-.jpeg

818202545330-g40n1r5edy-learning-program.jpeg

818202545426-uaqctgfsrn-irc-coniwas.jpeg

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: cda-consult

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey to govt Declare state of emergency in localities where galamsey is happening – Ashigbey ...

31 minutes ago

Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment schemes in Northern region Three Rwandan nationals, one Ghanaian arrested over fraudulent investment scheme...

31 minutes ago

Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President Mahama Include prostate cancer treatment in MahamaCares – Patient appeals to President ...

31 minutes ago

Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Felix Agradaa, Ato Essien not part of 998 prisoners granted presidential pardon — Feli...

31 minutes ago

Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – Kwakye Ofosu slams Assafuah Mahama travelled to Japan via Emirates not private jet; propaganda backfired – K...

3 hours ago

Abraham Koomson GFL urges establishment of NDC grassroots liaison desk

3 hours ago

Burnt bodies being retrieved and bagged in sacks Sikaman residents demand recognition for role in helicopter crash response

3 hours ago

Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa Police recover AK-47, ammunition in abandoned vehicle at Asante-Bekwa

3 hours ago

Nana Kwasi Appiah II, the Chief of Aboso ‎Aboso Traditional leaders warn NDC Chairman over alleged galamsey

4 hours ago

Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Michael Harry Yamson DACF explains why fixed timetable for fund disbursement remains impractical

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line