Can A New Vertically Integrated Ghanaian Medicinal Hemp Oil Industry Honour the Memory of Our Fallen Leaders?

Dear Critical Reader, the tragic loss of lives in the recent Ghana Air Force helicopter crash is a poignant reminder of the impermanence of human existence and the indelible mark left by public servants who dedicate their lives to the betterment of our nation.

As we mourn the passing away of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and former parliamentary candidate Mr. Samuel Aboagye, we are compelled to reflect on how their legacy can be honoured in a manner that resonates with their vision for a prosperous and sustainable Ghana.

Creating a vertically integrated hemp oil industry in Ghana to replace the galamsey destroying the remainder of our priceless natural heritage, presents a compelling opportunity for national development. By harnessing the multifaceted benefits of hemp oil, Ghana can provide sustainable employment opportunities for unemployed youth, catalyse environmental conservation, stimulate economic growth, and diversify our economy.

The global hemp oil market is valued at USD 157.55 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,897.23 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 38.2%. The CBD hemp oil segment held a significant share of the market in 2024, valued at USD 8.14 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 27.63 billion.

The government can pay a fitting tribute to their memory by investing in this pioneering initiative, providing training and resources for young people to develop the necessary skills, and establishing a supportive regulatory framework that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ghanafuor, as wise and aspirational Africans, we can permanently transform the memory of our fallen leaders into a beacon of hope and a catalyst for a brighter future for Ghana. They died because of their commitment to end galamsey. Let us therefore honour their memory by building a sustainable and prosperous Ghana, through such a green economy job creation alternative for unemployed youth, forced by circumstances to engage in galamsey.

