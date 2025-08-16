BH-Fertagro pays courtesy call on Prisons DG on strategic partnership

BH-FERTAGRO, a leading provider of innovative fertilizer solutions, and its executive team led by the Managing Director, Mr Robert Kwabena Ayitey paid a courtesy call on the Director General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (ESQ), to discuss a potential strategic partnership aimed at promoting agricultural development and sustainable farming practices within the prison system.

The meeting, held at the Prisons headquarters in Accra and facilitated by the Deputy Director of Prisons, DDP Patrick Thomas Seidu (Eastern Regional Commander and Officer in charge of Nsawam Medium Security Prison), focused on exploring collaborative opportunities that leverage BH-FERTAGRO's expertise in fertilizers and sustainable agricultural practices to enhance food production within correctional facilities.

This initiative aligns with the government's commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates, providing them with valuable skills and knowledge that can be utilised when discharged.

The Managing Director of the fertilizer firm, Mr Robert Ayitey elaborated on the various aspects of assistance the company seeks to provide the facility which included provision of the best fertilizers for large scale farming and also an irrigation project that will ensure all-year-round farming for the prisons’ 50-acre land in Nsawam.

"We believe that agriculture has the potential to transform lives, and we are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the Prisons Directorate. What we are looking at is adopting the Prison as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility," Mr Robert reiterated.

He also underscored the need for a collective approach to enhance agricultural development in the prisons.

“By working together, we can create a program that not only improves food security within the prison system but also equips inmates with practical farming skills that can benefit them and their communities in the future."

Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq) in her speech expressed her profound gratitude to the company and indicated how the partnership will go a long way to provide adequate food for the prisons.

Adding that, the partnership with BH-FERTAGRO could also provide valuable agricultural training and resources to help the institution create a productive environment that supports rehabilitation and reduces recidivism.

"This project would focus on enhancing food preparation facilities, providing better kitchen equipment, and training staff in nutrition and food safety," the Director General highlighted.

During the visit, BH-FERTAGRO team also discussed the implementation of agricultural training programs tailored for inmates.

The proposed partnership aims to establish vocational training in farming, enabling inmates to cultivate crops and manage sustainable farming operations while gaining hands-on experience.

“We strongly believe that as a company we can even do more beyond for the inmates, so we are looking at exploring other initiatives for inmates who leave here by providing them some farming inputs and other support that will help them with the farming activities so that they’re able to integrate well in their communities", Mr. Alex Kwame Donyinah, General Manager of B-H FERTAGRO mentioned.

BH-FERTAGRO and the Prisons Directorate are hopeful that this collaboration will pave the way for a brighter future for inmates and contribute to the agricultural landscape of the country.