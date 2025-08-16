ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

BH-Fertagro pays courtesy call on Prisons DG on strategic partnership

By ASP Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah
General News Group photograph
SAT, 16 AUG 2025
Group photograph

BH-FERTAGRO, a leading provider of innovative fertilizer solutions, and its executive team led by the Managing Director, Mr Robert Kwabena Ayitey paid a courtesy call on the Director General of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (ESQ), to discuss a potential strategic partnership aimed at promoting agricultural development and sustainable farming practices within the prison system.

The meeting, held at the Prisons headquarters in Accra and facilitated by the Deputy Director of Prisons, DDP Patrick Thomas Seidu (Eastern Regional Commander and Officer in charge of Nsawam Medium Security Prison), focused on exploring collaborative opportunities that leverage BH-FERTAGRO's expertise in fertilizers and sustainable agricultural practices to enhance food production within correctional facilities.

This initiative aligns with the government's commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates, providing them with valuable skills and knowledge that can be utilised when discharged.

The Managing Director of the fertilizer firm, Mr Robert Ayitey elaborated on the various aspects of assistance the company seeks to provide the facility which included provision of the best fertilizers for large scale farming and also an irrigation project that will ensure all-year-round farming for the prisons’ 50-acre land in Nsawam.

"We believe that agriculture has the potential to transform lives, and we are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the Prisons Directorate. What we are looking at is adopting the Prison as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility," Mr Robert reiterated.

He also underscored the need for a collective approach to enhance agricultural development in the prisons.

“By working together, we can create a program that not only improves food security within the prison system but also equips inmates with practical farming skills that can benefit them and their communities in the future."

Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq) in her speech expressed her profound gratitude to the company and indicated how the partnership will go a long way to provide adequate food for the prisons.

Adding that, the partnership with BH-FERTAGRO could also provide valuable agricultural training and resources to help the institution create a productive environment that supports rehabilitation and reduces recidivism.

"This project would focus on enhancing food preparation facilities, providing better kitchen equipment, and training staff in nutrition and food safety," the Director General highlighted.

During the visit, BH-FERTAGRO team also discussed the implementation of agricultural training programs tailored for inmates.

The proposed partnership aims to establish vocational training in farming, enabling inmates to cultivate crops and manage sustainable farming operations while gaining hands-on experience.

“We strongly believe that as a company we can even do more beyond for the inmates, so we are looking at exploring other initiatives for inmates who leave here by providing them some farming inputs and other support that will help them with the farming activities so that they’re able to integrate well in their communities", Mr. Alex Kwame Donyinah, General Manager of B-H FERTAGRO mentioned.

BH-FERTAGRO and the Prisons Directorate are hopeful that this collaboration will pave the way for a brighter future for inmates and contribute to the agricultural landscape of the country.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Secretary General of GFL, Abraham Koomson Helicopter crash was a failed coup plot against Mahama — GFL boss alleges

3 hours ago

Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank Winneba: Police foil armed robbery attempt on MRB Rural Bank

3 hours ago

Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Chief Justice Justice Torkornoo Dominic Ayine replies Bar Council of England and Wales over call to reinstate Ch...

3 hours ago

Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus attack Oti region: Seven rescued after canoe capsizes in Tolomedzi after hippopotamus a...

3 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Edudzi Tameklo “Can Ghana Bar Association tell what should happen to the Chief Justice of the U...

4 hours ago

Ken Ashigbey Coalition demands state of emergency over galamsey violence clashes

4 hours ago

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe doubts Ghana’s defence mechanism

4 hours ago

Late Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala Bulsa Chiefs petition GAF to name new military barracks after fallen hero Squadr...

4 hours ago

E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam E/R: Three Chinese nationals grabbed for galamsey at Akyem Abaam

4 hours ago

Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race Former Ghanaian boxer contests seat in Maryland Senate race

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line