ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cleaner kitchens, healthier lives: Ghana’s cookstove revolution gains ground

By Michael Sarpong Mfum in Ghana - RFI
Europe Ghana Carbon Market Office
SUN, 10 AUG 2025
© Ghana Carbon Market Office

Ghana is stepping up efforts to move households away from firewood and charcoal, which are still used in 78 percent of homes and contribute to deforestation, indoor air pollution and carbon emissions. The government is promoting cleaner cookstoves as a safer, more efficient alternative.

The Clean Cookstove Initiative is focused on cutting wood fuel demand and reducing the health risks linked to smoke inhalation – particularly among women and children. It also aims to help curb climate change and protect forests.

The programme is targeting smallholder farmers and rural households in five regions: Western, Central, Ashanti, Eastern and Upper West. There are plans to extend it to more parts of the country.

The stoves are designed to use around 60 percent less wood than traditional models. They are being developed and distributed in partnership with Envirofit International, a US-based clean energy company.

The project is one of six climate mitigation schemes in Ghana backed by the KliK Foundation, a Swiss organisation that has pledged about $850 million in funding.

Cleaner cooking could save 4.7 million lives in Africa by 2040, IEA says

Community impact

So far, more than 180,000 families have taken part in the programme. Many have reported saving money on fuel and noticing fewer health problems linked to smoke.

Aminatu Hakim, a mother of six from Pullima near Tumu, in the Upper West Region, says the savings she has made from using the new stove have allowed her to reinvest in her small business. 

"I've invested the savings in my onion business," she told RFI. "The proceeds are now supporting my family's daily needs."

She described the clean cookstove as fast, efficient and significantly less reliant on charcoal than traditional cooking methods.

Ghana unveils West Africa's largest floating solar project, boosting renewable energy ambitions

Dr Daniel Tutu Benefoh, head of Ghana's Carbon Market Office, said the cleaner cookstoves would ease pressure on household budgets and improve public health. “The technology reduces smoke and toxic emissions in individual households by as much as 80 percent,” he said.

The government plans to distribute another 500,000 clean cookstoves over the next three years, with a continued focus on rural and underserved areas.

Across Africa, around four in five people still cook with polluting fuels such as firewood, charcoal and kerosene – often over open flames in poorly ventilated spaces.

The World Bank estimates that this leads to around 600,000 premature deaths each year, making dirty cooking a bigger killer on the continent than malaria.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

22 hours ago

Chioma and Davido Davido blows $3.7m on Miami wedding with Chioma

22 hours ago

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola marry in private Iceland ceremony

22 hours ago

Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo Davido immortalises love for Chioma with new tattoo

23 hours ago

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah breaks down in tears Helicopter crash: Asiedu Nketiah breaks down in tears at late Dr. Sarpong’s fami...

23 hours ago

Businessman charged with defrauding Chinese national of over GH¢1.1 million, US$1,900 Businessman charged with defrauding Chinese national of over GH¢1.1 million, US$...

23 hours ago

The Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo Helicopter crash: It's incorrect to suggest that the chopper was left in the han...

23 hours ago

Vanderpuye calls for all-out war on illegal miners to honour helicopter crash victims Vanderpuye calls for all-out war on illegal miners to honour helicopter crash vi...

23 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Weve lost good people who shouldve been around to see the success of the second NDC — Ato Ahwoi Mourns Helicopter crash: We've lost good people who should've been around to see the su...

23 hours ago

W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attibrukusu W/R: Chiefs who spearhead illegal Mining to abdicate their throne - Awulae Attib...

23 hours ago

REUTERS - Abubaker Lubowa Ugandan court denies bail to veteran opposition leader in treason case

Advertise Here

Just in....
body-container-line