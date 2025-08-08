Questions mount as FDA fails to act on Dr. Asiedu Amega bitters laced with viagra recall

Public health advocates are demanding answers following disturbing revelations that a hazardous herbal product, Dr. Aseidu Amega Herbal Bitters, remains on the market months after it was quietly recalled for containing an undeclared prescription drug.

On April 10, 2025, internal documents confirm that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) issued a recall for the bitters, manufactured by Dr. Aseidu Herbal Centre, after testing revealed the presence of Sildenafil Citrate, the active ingredient in Viagra, a prescription-only drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. Despite the serious health risks posed by the ingredient, especially to individuals with heart conditions, the recall received little to no public attention, and enforcement appears to have been nonexistent.

The recall, which has been published and 'hidden' somewhere on the website of FDA (https://fdaghana.gov.gh/dr-aseidu-amega-herbal-bitters/), has not been widely published as seen in the recent case of Tasty Tom tomato paste. The FDA ordered an immediate suspension of the manufacture of Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix, citing serious health and safety breaches at the production facility of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited.

Evidence of the recall

The decision, published via a press statement issued on Sunday, August 3, followed an earlier directive for the recall of all canned Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix products. The FDA's action was prompted by numerous consumer complaints and a subsequent investigation into the company's operations.

Findings from the FDA inspection revealed poor maintenance of key manufacturing equipment and a lack of adequate monitoring systems to ensure product safety. The FDA emphasised the gravity of the situation: “These breaches present unacceptable risks to public health. We have acted swiftly to suspend production and ensure the affected products are removed from the market.”

Now, concerned citizens and health experts are asking: Why has the FDA remained silent on the Dr. Asiedu Viagra laced bitters?

A quiet recall, a loud danger

The affected batches of the bitters were manufactured in December 2024 and February 2025, with expiry dates ranging from November 2026 to February 2027, according to FDA. These products, widely marketed as natural sexual and digestive aids, were revealed to be falsified and substandard, containing undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients—a direct violation of safety, labelling, and marketing regulations.

Given the danger posed by consuming Sildenafil unknowingly, especially when mixed with alcohol or used by individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, the public expected immediate warnings and a market-wide withdrawal of the product. Instead, there has been silence from both the FDA and the manufacturer.

The Original Amega Bitters vrs Dr. Asiedu Amega Bitters

It is important to let the public know that there are two Amega bitters on the market. One is labelled as Original Amega Bitters manufactured in Ghana by Original Amega Herbal Limited.

The recently flagged bitters laced with viagra by the FDA is labelled as Dr. Asiedu Amega Herbal Bitters. This product has been on the market. It is very important that FDA issue a public statement to clarify which of the two products is approved for consumption.

Dr. Aseidu Amega Bitters still on shelves

Despite the recall, multiple consumer reports and vendor testimonies suggest that Dr. Aseidu Amega Herbal Bitters is still being sold in shops, markets, and online, with no indication of a recall or warning label. This continued availability raises serious concerns about the effectiveness, or even the execution, of the FDA’s recall. A secret visit by our team to the factory at Sapeiman in Amasaman reveals that the company is still producing the drink and delivering same to agents in bulk. A visit to some popular drinking spots and bars revealed that Dr. Asiedu Amega Herbal Bitters is been sold to innocent consumers who are not aware of the recall. In our engagements with consumers at drinking spots, it appears none of them were aware that there are two Amega products on the market and which one is the FDA-approved.

Some consumer reports

There has also been no official statement from the FDA on penalties or sanctions against Dr. Aseidu Herbal Centre, nor any indication that the company’s operations have been restricted.

Critical Questions for the FDA

The absence of transparency and enforcement has triggered widespread public outrage, with health commentators accusing the FDA of negligence. Among the many unanswered questions are:

Was the recall fully enforced, and if so, where is the evidence?

Has Dr. Aseidu Herbal Centre been sanctioned or fined?

Why was there no public safety alert, press release, or media briefing on the recall?

Why is a product that violates pharmaceutical safety regulations still available on the open market?

The lack of answers has left many wondering whether public safety is being compromised to protect the reputation of a popular herbal brand.

Herbal remedies or hidden risks?

Ghana’s herbal medicine market is booming, with products promising everything from increased libido to cures for chronic illness. But when such products are secretly laced with prescription-strength drugs, the risk to consumers skyrockets. Unregulated or hidden pharmaceutical ingredients can cause severe side effects, allergic reactions, and potentially fatal drug interactions.

Experts warn that Sildenafil, when taken without medical guidance, can result in dangerously low blood pressure, especially in patients taking heart medication or nitrates. These risks make the FDA’s silence even more alarming.

Public health cannot be private

“This is a matter of life and death,” said one Accra-based clinical pharmacologist. “You don’t bury a recall for a product laced with a prescription drug. The public must be informed immediately and clearly.”

The FDA’s failure to communicate the recall or remove all the product from circulation has damaged public confidence and raised fears about what other dangerous products may be circulating under the radar.

Until the FDA addresses these concerns, the public remains exposed, and the silence continues to speak volumes.

The public deserves answers

FDA must break its silence and issue an immediate nationwide alert on the recall, provide detailed information about the enforcement actions taken, clarify the current regulatory status of Dr. Aseidu Herbal Centre and launch a visible market sweep to remove the product from all outlets.