Multiple killed in horrific 2M Express bus crash on Ejisu-Konongo Road

A devastating accident involving a 2M Express bus has left several people feared dead along the Ejisu-Konongo road in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, sending shockwaves through the country and plunging families into anguish.

The crash, which occurred earlier today, has left the bus severely mangled and scattered debris across the highway. Eyewitnesses described a nightmarish scene, with bloodied victims trapped inside the wreckage as desperate cries for help echoed through the chaos.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, preliminary accounts suggest speeding, driver fatigue, or mechanical failure may have played a role. Investigators from the Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority are on-site to piece together the circumstances that led to the crash.

Emergency responders from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana National Fire Service, aided by local volunteers, launched a frantic rescue operation, using cutting tools and bare hands to reach those pinned beneath twisted metal. The operation was tense and emotional as bodies were pulled from the wreckage, some lifeless and others clinging to survival.

Although authorities have not released an official death toll, multiple fatalities have been reported, with many others in critical condition. Victims were rushed to health facilities including the Ejisu Government Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where medical teams are working around the clock to stabilize the injured.

The scale of the tragedy has reignited concerns over road safety in Ghana, particularly on the Ejisu-Konongo highway, a stretch known for frequent deadly accidents.

The National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service have launched a full-scale investigation and are appealing to eyewitnesses and survivors to come forward with any information that could shed light on the deadly incident.

As the nation awaits answers, the grief-stricken families and the injured victims are left grappling with the devastating toll of one of the worst road crashes in recent months.