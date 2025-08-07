Will The Death of the 8 Make a Difference in the Fight Against Galamsey? Or Will Promises Continue as Usual?

“Indeed, we are being urged to resist the oppressor’s rule. The oppressor, this morning, for which reason we have gathered here, is illegal mining...”

These were the chillingly prophetic words of the MC at the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) — moments after the national anthem was played. It was the program that led eight public servants, including two sitting ministers, to board a military helicopter to Obuasi.

They never arrived.

In a cruel twist of fate, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Ghana’s Minister of Defence, and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science and Innovation, died alongside six others — including military officers and state officials — when their aircraft crashed in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Their mission?

To fight galamsey — the illegal, reckless gold mining practice that has destroyed rivers, forests, and communities in Ghana.

A Sacrifice Paid in Blood

These were not joyrides or political gimmicks. They were on official duty, poised to launch a national program that sought to reform small-scale mining, rehabilitate devastated lands, and end the environmental carnage.

Their helicopter wasn’t just carrying passengers. It carried Ghana’s aspirations to save its rivers, forests, and future.

But now, these national heroes are gone — martyrs of a mission that may define this decade.

The Haunting Question: Will This Matter?

Ghana has been here before — outraged, saddened, and temporarily mobilized.

But galamsey has always found a way to bounce back.

We’ve seen the muddy Ankobra and Pra Rivers, children abandoning classrooms for gold pits, and soldiers deployed only to return with defeat or suspicion.

Ministers have made promises.

Presidents have launched task forces.

Still, the earth bleeds.

Now, with the loss of eight patriots, the question is more urgent than ever:

Will this be the turning point? Or will Ghana forget again?

Why This Moment Cannot Be Lost

Galamsey is not just an environmental issue. It’s a national security crisis, a governance failure, and a betrayal of future generations.

Children are dying in collapsed pits.

Rivers are laced with mercury and cyanide.

Cocoa farms are disappearing.

Illegal networks, with political protection, thrive in shadows.

And now, public servants have died in the line of fire trying to fix it.

If this moment passes without lasting reform — without arrests, prosecutions, and reforestation — then not just the forest will die. The moral fabric of the nation will die too.

We Owe Them More Than Tributes

Yes, their names will be remembered in state ceremonies.

Yes, their families will be mourned.

Yes, their portraits may adorn public halls.

But that is not enough.

The true tribute lies in:



Actual arrests of illegal mining kingpins.

Dismantling of the galamsey cartels.

Protection of whistleblowers.

Sustainable livelihood programs for ex-miners.

Let us choose water over gold.

Let us choose a future over fortune.

Ghana at a Crossroads

A social media user summed it up best:

“The best legacy: It must be said one day that this incident wiped off illegal mining ‘galamsey’ from Ghana … Amen.”

Indeed, this crash must not just be remembered as a tragic event.

It must be remembered as the day the country stood up and said: Enough is enough.

It is no longer about what the government alone can do.

It is about what we — you, me, the media, the communities, the churches, the chiefs — will do.

Final Word

Ghana has buried many sons and daughters. But rarely have they died on a mission so noble — to restore dignity to our land.

Their blood must water the seeds of change.

Or we risk making them die in vain.

So again we ask, and history will judge:

Will Their Tragic Deaths Make a Difference in the Fight Against Galamsey? Or Will Life Continue as Usual?

The confirmed list of casualties includes:

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence

Dr. Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed – Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation

Alhaji Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr. Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate

Sergeant Leader – Peter Bafemi Anala

Flying Officer – Manin Twum-Ampadu

Sergeant -Ernest Addo Mensah

Source: Accra Street Journal & Written By Samuel Kwame Boadu