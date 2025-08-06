Clara B. Arthur’s Appointment as GhIPSS CEO: A win for Female Leadership in National Institutions

Clara B. Arthur

In what I describe as a bold and progressive move, Clara B. Arthur has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), becoming the first female to lead a national payment infrastructure institution in Ghana. Her appointment is not just a personal achievement; it is a watershed moment for gender inclusion in leadership, particularly within the financial technology and financial service industry.

For years, leadership in Ghana’s financial sector, especially at the institutional and regulatory level, has been overwhelmingly male dominated. Clara’s appointment to the top of GhIPSS disrupts that pattern and redefines what is possible for women in finance, payments, and technology. At a time when conversations about inclusive development, female adoption of financial services, digital transformation, and national capacity-building are at the forefront, her appointment signals Ghana’s readiness to walk the talk on gender parity and a willingness to leverage all resource to close the gender gap in female participation in the financial services industry.

A Career Built on Expertise and Global Exposure

Clara’s qualifications are well known, especially to those of us who have worked with her. She has over two decades of experience in banking, payments, and development finance, built across both local and international institutions. At CGAP and UNDP, she provided technical guidance on the implementation of Digital Financial Services (DFS) in Ghana and advised on investment strategies for innovative financial and non-financial services. She also has practical experience in the banking sector and IT system implementation, having worked with Fidelity Bank, Clydestone, and Ecobank Eprocess. These experiences are relevant for a role like CEO of GhIPSS, which works with financial service providers to develop and implement interoperable payment systems. Clara’s background in financial technology and her understanding of the policy environment around inclusive finance across Africa will be key as she leads GhIPSS. Her international exposure is timely, as Ghana continues to position itself as a digital payments hub within the region.

Bringing Institutional Knowledge and Vision to the Role

While her global experience is impressive, Clara is not a newcomer to GhIPSS. I worked with her at GhIPSS where she previously served as the General Manager for Projects and Business Development, a role that gave her direct oversight of key infrastructure development projects such Ghana’s migration from magstripe gh-link cards to EMV, the promotion and adoption of Ghana’s Instant Payment among financial institutions, the mobile money interoperabilty project, stakeholder partnerships, and other market growth strategies. Notably, this is the same role held by her predecessor before becoming CEO, which speaks to the strategic nature of that portfolio in grooming executive leadership within the institution.

Her understanding of the organisation’s systems, people, and partners gives her a unique advantage. She is not stepping in to learn the business. She knows it, has helped build parts of it, and is well-positioned to lead it forward.

Why This Moment Matters

GhIPSS is at the centre of Ghana’s digital payments transformation. From driving interoperability across banks and mobile money platforms to promoting electronic payment adoption and facilitating merchant and agent acquiring, GhIPSS plays a central role in building the cash-lite economy.

Clara’s leadership comes at a time when financial inclusion is a national priority, interoperability is maturing but requires deeper market integration, trust and user experience are essential to growing adoption, and the ecosystem needs leaders who understand both policy and product.

Her ability to blend international insights with local context, and strategic vision with operational execution, makes her the right fit for this phase of growth.

Beyond the Role: A Win for Female Representation

Representation is more than symbolism. It shapes perceptions, drives ambition, and opens doors. For young women in Ghana pursuing careers in finance, policy, and technology, seeing someone like Clara at the top of a national institution validates their aspirations.

Her appointment reinforces the message that competence knows no gender, and that national institutions benefit from diverse leadership that reflects the population they serve.

It is also a reminder to institutions, public and private, to be intentional about grooming female talent for leadership. Clara’s rise did not happen by accident; it is the result of sustained performance, institutional trust, and a readiness to lead.

Looking Ahead

Clara B. Arthur takes over GhIPSS at a time when the stakes are high, but so are the opportunities. Her success will be measured not just by product rollouts or operational metrics, but by her ability to deepen financial inclusion, improve access, and ensure that Ghana’s digital payment systems serve every Ghanaian.

And in doing so, she will not only move GhIPSS forward. She will move the needle for gender equality, digital transformation, and leadership in Ghana.

Congratulations to Clara Arthur. Her success is a win for all women.

Eunice Asantewaa Ankomah is a FinTech communications strategist and digital finance Consultant who has worked in the financial inclusion and payments space in Ghana.She currently an International DFS and Communications Consultant. She is also a financial Inclusion and Digital Literacy Advocate.