Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa group praises government’s bold cocoa price hike 

The Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI) has applauded the Government of Ghana for what it describes as a decisive and commendable step toward building a more sustainable and equitable cocoa economy.

This follows the official launch of the 2025/2026 cocoa season and the announcement of a record-setting increase in the producer price of cocoa.

On August 4, 2025, the government announced a major hike in the cocoa producer price, raising it from US$3,100 to US$5,040 per metric tonne—a 62.58% increase in dollar terms. The decision, taken by the Producer Price Review Committee (PPRC) and chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, precedes the official opening of the new cocoa season on Thursday, August 7.

In a statement issued on August 6, the CIGCI commended Ghana’s leadership, calling the move a bold affirmation of the country’s commitment to cocoa farmers’ welfare.

“This increase is a clear demonstration of our members' commitment to uphold their promise to cocoa farmers and strengthen the foundation for a fairer and more resilient cocoa economy,” the Initiative said.

The CIGCI also praised the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for its ongoing advocacy for a more balanced global cocoa market, emphasizing that the new price aligns with long-term efforts to address structural inequities in the value chain. Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire—producers of more than 60% of the world’s cocoa—have jointly worked since 2019 to standardize pricing policies, promote transparency, and demand fairer returns for farmers.

Executive Secretary of the CIGCI, Alex Assanvo, underscored the importance of this partnership in transforming the sector.

“Since 2019, amid a volatile cocoa economy with market prices often falling below production costs, the two countries have collaborated to address entrenched market failures that left cocoa producers at a disadvantage. A fair price to farmers is the first milestone toward achieving a sustainable cocoa sector,” he noted.

The Initiative reaffirmed its mission to make cocoa the world’s first fully sustainable commodity—economically viable, socially just, and environmentally sound—stressing that reforms must center on the cocoa farmer.

“There is no cocoa, and no chocolate, without the cocoa farmer,” the statement concluded.

However, while the CIGCI celebrates the announcement, Ghana’s Parliamentary Minority Caucus has issued a scathing rebuttal, condemning the new farmgate price as woefully inadequate and out of touch with the realities facing cocoa farmers.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, August 5, Dr. Isaac Yaw Opoku, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Food and Agriculture Committee, dismissed the price of GH¢3,228.75 per 64kg bag as deeply disappointing.

“Cocoa farmers deserve far better for their toil and sacrifices for their enormous contribution to the economy of the country. They cannot be taken for granted all the time. The deception must stop!”

He went further, unleashing a blistering critique of the government's pricing decision.

“This new farm gate price of GH¢3,228.75 per bag is ridiculous, laughable, comical, absurd, shameful, unfair, and a stab in the back of cocoa farmers. This is complete ‘sakawa’ and unacceptable.”

The Minority warned that low remuneration could push farmers to abandon their cocoa farms in favor of illegal mining, thereby compounding Ghana’s galamsey crisis and threatening the very future of its cocoa industry.

“This new price of GH¢3,228.75 per bag is completely unacceptable and has to be reviewed immediately to motivate our cocoa farmers and prevent the temptation of farmers giving their cocoa farms out to galamsey operators.”

Dr. Opoku concluded with a pointed appeal for fairness and urgency.

“We must safeguard our cocoa industry, protect our farmers' livelihoods, and maintain Ghana's enviable position in the industry. The government must come again and offer a better price. Cocoa Farmers matter and demand better!! If you cannot spell, you do not write,” he declared.

As the cocoa season opens under intense public scrutiny, the debate over what constitutes a fair price for Ghana’s cocoa farmers is far from over. While the government enjoys praise from regional partners, its domestic critics are demanding more—arguing that true equity must be felt on the ground by the very farmers who keep the industry alive.