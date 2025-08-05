DVLA Boss vows legal action over alleged $3million land scandal at 37 Office

ModernGhana logo
The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has broken his silence over explosive allegations of illegal land transactions involving the Authority’s former regional office located at 37 in Accra.

In a Facebook post, Kotey revealed that he personally visited the disputed site along with the DVLA Board Chairman to verify the situation firsthand.

“Yesterday, I accompanied the Board Chairman to our former DVLA Greater Accra Regional Station, 37,” he wrote.

The DVLA boss disclosed that parts of the property had allegedly been leased to a private company, while other portions were reportedly sold for an astonishing $3 million. Even more troubling, he claimed, is that the land said to have been acquired as a replacement for the 37 office is not registered in DVLA’s name—but rather in the name of a private developer.

“These are very troubling revelations. We shall not relent in using every legal means to get our land back,” Kotey stated.

The revelations have intensified public concern and triggered renewed calls for a comprehensive probe into how lands belonging to state agencies are being quietly handed over to private entities, often under questionable circumstances.

The DVLA’s case adds to a growing list of alleged backdoor land deals that continue to raise red flags about transparency, accountability, and asset protection within public institutions.

As the controversy deepens, all eyes are now on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and take decisive action to recover any public property unlawfully transferred or sold.

